The study considers the present scenario of the baby stroller market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



The baby stroller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.



The global stroller market is primarily driven by high birth rates in APAC and Middle Eastern countries. Brazil, Iran, and Saudi Arabia are expected to witness a stable growth rate in the baby stroller market size over the next five years. Increasing healthcare facilities, declining infant mortality rates, and rising disposable incomes in these regions are expected to aid the growth during the forecast period.



The launch of hospital-oriented schemes in governmental hospitals in APAC and Middle Eastern regions provides equal access to inpatient care, reduce healthcare expenditures, and increase awareness about body hygiene. With the improvement in healthcare and reduced mortality rate, opportunities to provide value-oriented baby care products and accessories in these regions increases the demand and preference for baby strollers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the baby stroller market during the forecast period:

Reduced Infant Mortality due to Healthcare Advancements

Expansion of Nuclear Families & Growth in Women Employment

Growth in e-stroller

Baby Stroller Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product type, seat type, distribution, and geography.



Standard strollers have a high preference among parents. Durability and versatility are the major factors that are making these prams highly popular. However, certain common features that influence consumer buying behavior include well-padded seats, convertible designs, canopy expansion, shock absorption, telescoping handlebars, roomy baskets are likely to increase adoption. A majority of demand can be witnessed from countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, on account of the increase in disposable incomes and growth in nuclear families.



While single strollers are the dominant segment in terms of revenue and unit shipment, the rise in the number of second and third childbirths, especially in the urban areas of MEA, Latin America, APAC, and certain parts of Europe has increased the demand for double prams. Further, affluent parents and consumer groups of US and Western European countries invest in expensive convertible prams that can be customized to accommodate the second child when needed. Convertible strollers are expected to witness an increase in demand during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The APAC region is estimated to pose an incremental revenue of over $150 million in the next five years.



As prams are comparatively expensive and require a lot of pre-purchase research as parents are willing to invest in high-quality and durable strollers, which contribute to the growth of offline distribution stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental and specialty stores. The penetration of offline stores is more prominent in APAC and Latin America, where the awareness and benefits of baby prams are comparatively low. As most of the end-users in the region are first-time buyers, they tend to be more experimental in their purchase decisions. However, the increasing number of young parent communities and the growing relevance of consumer education on childcare have contributed to the popularity of online marketplaces for baby products.



The trend of e-commerce sites and internet penetration has enforced the majority of parents to rely on online sources to compare several brands. With North America and Europe being major markets for the online distribution channel, APAC and Latin America are expected to witness rapid growth in the online segment during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

Standard

Lightweight

Jogging

Travel Systems

Market Segmentation by Seat Type

Single

Double

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

Insights by Geography



The penetration and acceptance of prams is high in North America and Europe. However, China, with more childbirths annually, has contributed to the growth of the APAC market along with considerable revenue generation from South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The preference of prams is region-centric, and the importance is given based on demography, age, lifestyle, and geographical trends. For instance, despite a large difference in the number of units sold in the baby stroller market in APAC and North America, the high selling price in the US and Canada can be a major differentiator that can pose a challenge to APAC vendors.



Market Segmentation by Geography



Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Insights by Vendor



The global baby stroller market is highly fragmented, and the market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and local vendors. With global players increase their footprint in the market due to vast infrastructure and R&D support, regional vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. The competitive environment is likely to intensify further with an increase in innovations and M&As. In this competitive environment, vendors have to develop innovative prams and incontinence products with a high focus on safety and convenience.



Key Vendors

Artsana

Newell

Dorel

Goodbaby

Uppababy

Other Vendors

Evenflo

Bumbleride

Bugaboo

Britax

Brevi Milano

Baby Trend

Stokke AS

Hauck

ABC Design

Emmaljunga

Peg Perego

Seebaby

My Babiie

Shenma

Roadmate

Combi

Air Buggy

Babyhug

Joovy

R for Rabbit

Nuna

Thule

Joolz

Hartan

iCandy

Babyzen

Maclaren

Aprica

