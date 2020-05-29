Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Get an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 impact on the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market.



The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.



Introduction environmentally-sustainable cleaning products and services is one of the most significant emerging trends in the industrial cleaning industry, especially commercial scrubbers and sweepers products. The market is witnessing the implementation of green cleaning, which mainly refers to the usage of products and services that have a low impact on human health and the environment. Hence, the introduction of green cleaning technology is likely to influence cleaning equipment manufacturing as it reduces the usage of water and chemicals and lowers emissions and air pollution. Hence, the rise of sustainable cleaning services is expected to contribute to the growth of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market.



Another critical factor is the adoption of smart technology across commercial verticals. Commercial scrubbers and sweepers are primarily used in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace. They can help to maintain the overall cleanliness and hygiene of public spaces. In public places, where regular cleaning and maintenance are necessary, commercial and industrial sweepers and scrubbers can provide an efficient method of cleaning. Hence, the growth in the commercial construction sector and the rise in urbanization are some of the primary factors contributing to market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market during the forecast period:

Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

High Inclination toward Sustainability

Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness

Increased Investments in R&D Activities

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, end-user, power sources, and geography.



Commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers are the most hygienic, superior, and multipurpose cleaning equipment available in the market. The scrubber segment is observing a high demand as scrubs remove dust, germs, oil, and grease from hard floors and offer highly efficient cleaning services. Europe is likely to generate the highest revenue in the commercial scrubber market during the forecast period. Commercial scrubbers are further categorized into walk-behind, ride-on, and stand-on scrubbers. While the walk-behind segment is expected to maintain its dominance, the ride-behind segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise of eco-friendly or green cleaning technology to reduce the risk of environmental pollution is driving growth. Smart cleaning technologies such as robotics and autonomous scrubbers are also trending in Europe.



Battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers account for the majority of the shares as they allow high maneuverability and require low maintenance. Another major factor propelling the demand for these cleaning machines is ease and convenience. Increased innovations in battery technology are likely to drive the demand for machines during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing need to reduce polluting emissions is driving scrubber manufacturers to opt for battery-powered equipment. Hence, manufacturers are adopting lithium-ion batteries owing to their high productivity, long runtime, zero maintenance, and less charging time. The demand for battery-powered equipment in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Contract cleaners constitute the largest segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The use of high-performance commercial and industrial cleaning equipment eliminates the threat and risk of contamination to a large extent. The growing trend of outsourcing the cleaning and maintenance of public spaces is driving growth.



The use of proper commercial cleaning equipment can enable manufacturing facilities to reduce environmental pollution. Manufacturing facilities and equipment are large, heavy, and often produce a lot of dust, debris, and waste materials that require regular cleaning. The increasing use of standards and controls in production processes to maintain a pollution-free environment has become mandatory, which is likely to increase the adoption of cleaning equipment, including scrubbers and sweepers.



The maintenance of hygiene and the reduction of cross-contamination and bacterial build-up are extremely important in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Hence, the use of industrial cleaning equipment in the F&B industry is critical. These high-performance machineries can maintain a hygienic environment where the food can be prepared, processed, packed, bottled, stored, and transported. This equipment can consistently clean to keep them free from dust and dirt. The cleaning equipment also uses fewer amounts of water and chemicals, thereby ensuring a healthy environment for processing or storing food.



The retail sector is highly competitive; hence, maintaining a clean store environment can provide market players with a competitive edge. The Clean and satisfying shopping experience will create a positive impression for customers and drive repeat business. Commercial scrubbers and sweepers will efficiently clean high-traffic areas, thereby reducing the labor cost. This professional equipment can provide efficient and effective cleaning in less time.



Stringent regulations to reduce cross-contamination and employee injury are driving the demand for professional cleaning equipment in North America. The growth in corporate profits has resulted in the increasing expenditure on cleaning services, thereby driving the sale of commercial cleaning equipment. In Canada, the growth in demand for commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers is mainly increased due to the rapid growth in construction activities and the expansion of businesses. Contract cleaners form the key potential end-users in the region. The growing demand for cleaning services in the region would further drive growth.



Market Segmentation by Product

Scrubbers

Walk-behind

Ride-on

Stand-on

Sweepers

Walk-behind

Ride-on

Stand-on

Curtain Walls

Single-disc

Combination Machines

Market Segmentation by Power Sources

Battery

Electrical

Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

Contract Cleaners

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail and Hospitality

Transportation & Travel

Warehouses & Distribution

Healthcare

Education

Government

Chemical and pharmaceutical

Others

Insights by Geography



The growth in the European market is mainly supported by increased business investments, new office construction and other public spaces, government spending on infrastructure and transportation, and growth in hospitality supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region. In Europe, commercial scrubbers are expected to grow during the forecast period. Food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality are the most potential sectors for scrubbers and sweepers in the region.



The APAC commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, surpassing North America and Europe. In APAC, the growth is mainly driven by India, China, and Japan. The demand for professional floor cleaning accessories is supported by strong economic growth, increased construction activities, and high disposable income among the population. Moreover, stringent regulations related to the manufacturing sector and increasing hygiene awareness is driving the market.



Market Segmentation by Geography



Europe

APAC

North America

Latin America

MEA

Insights by Vendors



The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of vendors. Rapid technological improvements are adversely impacting the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Nilfisk, Tennant, Alfred Karcher, Hako, and Factory Cat.



Nilfisk and Tennant are high-end professional cleaning product manufacturers. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors have to develop new technology and need to remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.



Key Vendors

Nilfisk

Tennant

Alfred Karcher

Hako Group

Factory Cat

Other Vendors

Powr-Flite

Numatic International Ltd.

Amano Corp.

Taski

Bucher Industries

IPC Solutions

Cleanfix

Industrial Cleaning Equipment

NSS Enterprises

Wetrok

Bortek Industries Inc.

Comac SPA

Tornado Industries Inc.

Fimap SPA

Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

Cimel

Gadlee

Guangdong Baiyun Cleaning Group

Pacific Floorcare

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

Hefter Cleantech

Guangzhou Chaobao Cleaning Products

