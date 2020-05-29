Company announcement

No. 5/2020

Remko Rosman to join Frontmatec Board of Directors

Remko Rosman will be joining the Frontmatec Board of Directors as of June 1st 2020.

Remko was CEO of MPS in the Netherlands for 10 years from 2005 and lead the merger of MPS into Marel Meat in 2016. Today, Remko is the CEO of the company Group of Butchers, a supplier of high-end speciality meat products, based in the Netherlands.

For further information please contact Chairman of the Board, Arne Vraalsen, at +47 92 27 23 04.

