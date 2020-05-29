29 May 2020
G4S International Finance plc
Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2019
G4S plc announces that G4S International Finance plc's annual audited unconsolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been published.
G4S International Finance plc’s annual report and financial statements 2019 are attached and a copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
G4S International Finance plc
LEI - IC69WB2PZI06SM0YFI11
|For further enquiries, please contact:
|Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
|+44 (0)20 7963 3189
|Media enquiries:
|Sophie McMillan, Head of Media
|+44 (0) 759 5523483
|Press office
|+44 (0) 207 9633333
Attachment
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements G4S International Finance plcFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo1.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: