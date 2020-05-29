Company Announcement

29 May 2020

Announcement No. 16

NKT appoints Line Andrea Fandrup as CFO

The NKT Board of Directors has appointed Line Andrea Fandrup, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NKT and NKT A/S. She joins NKT no later than 1 November 2020.

Line Andrea Fandrup joins NKT from Rockwool and a position as Group Finance Vice President with insights to Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations. Prior to that, Line Andrea Fandrup has held leading finance positions with large Danish headquartered companies such as COWI, Novozymes and Maersk Line.

Chairman of the NKT Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen, says:

- With the appointment of Line Andrea Fandrup as CFO of NKT, we onboard a profile with a strong international business approach and coming from listed and privately held companies that have successfully completed finance transformation processes similar to NKT’s. Together with CEO Alexander Kara, Line Andrea Fandrup will continue regaining a satisfactory and sustainable financial performance of NKT to position us for the market opportunities driven by the green transformation.

Line Andrea Fandrup says:

- I am very excited to join NKT to further improve the company’s financial performance and thereby providing the basis for future growth and for maintaining market leading positions.

The NKT A/S Executive Management Team will then comprise President and CEO Alexander Kara and CFO Line Andrea Fandrup. Until her accession no later than 1 November 2020, Alexander Kara will drive the NKT activities towards its financial analysts and investors, supported by Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098

