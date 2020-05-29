Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Global E-Commerce & Online Payments - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C e-Commerce and online payments worldwide. The report focuses on the present effect and future implications and trends. All major global regions were covered in this report, with data availability ranging by region and country.
Online shopper penetration increases during the pandemic
Faced with lockdown regimes and store closures, consumers turn to online and mobile shopping to buy groceries, daily necessities, and other products. A recent survey cited in the report revealed that a double-digit share of online shoppers was buying more digitally due to COVID-19, and some of them adopted the practice for the first time during the outbreak. The share of global retail sales generated via E-Commerce is rising, as a result, projected to reach one-third by 2024.
At the same time, some segments, including travel and airlines, experienced a severe downturn due to COVID-19 in both online and offline channels. Online travel agencies such as Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, and Airbnb saw weekly accommodation bookings plummet by over -90% during April 2020.
Digital and contactless payment methods rise amid the COVID-19 outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak is not only transforming the way consumers shop but also how they pay for their purchases. Contactless payments received an unprecedented boost during the pandemic, seen by consumers as a cleaner way to pay in-store. Consumers are also trying out new payment methods while purchasing from E-commerce websites, and favour those methods that have the strongest protection against fraud losses.
Overall, total payment volumes are expected to decrease in 2020 due to losses in travel and in-store segments, but resume growth in 2021 and benefit from the shift to cashless payments and online shopping.
Report Structure
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
2.1 B2C E-Commerce
2.2. B2B E-Commerce
2.3. Online Verticals
2.4. Online Payments
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Europe
5. North America
6. Latin America
7. Middle East & Africa
