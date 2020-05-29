Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sell
|c)
| Price(s)
Volume(s)
| DKK 717.64
600 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-05-28, 09:12 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
May 29, 2020
Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.
SimCorp A/S
Koebenhavn, DENMARK
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: