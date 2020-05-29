Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Construction Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period.



In 2018, Thailand's construction industry, including both public and private construction, was valued at THB 1.3 trillion. Positive private construction outlooks stem from prospects of new buildings, such as office and residential projects. For office buildings, a new supply is expected, as the current occupancy rates are as high as 90%. As for residential projects, large developers are eyeing new mixed-used projects with anticipated high returns, coupled with the continuing trends of condominiums built along the electric train route



Private sector construction spending rose to THB 290bn in 1H19, growing only 2.5% YoY (vs +6.9% YoY in 2H18). The major drag was a decline in residential construction jobs following tighter loan-to-value ratios effective April 2019. Consequently, property developers focused on selling inventory units instead of launching new projects. Public-sector construction spending grew at a faster rate of 5.7% year on year to THB377.5bn as work moved forward on largescale projects, including the MRT Green Line (Mo Chit-Saphan MaiKhu Khot) and Orange Line (Bangkok Cultural Center-Minburi), and the dual-track railway. This progress was facilitated by a 1.6% YoY increase in disbursements for public construction projects in 1H19



Public sector work to lead the market, large infrastructure projects will drive activity in the industry. Nine megaprojects, worth 276.5 billion baht, began construction in 2018. Consequently, growth was marginal in the first nine months of 2018, at only 1.9% year-on-year. Residential property recovering, residential property development has always accounted for most of the construction activity in the private sector, averaging a 56% share from 2013-17.



Key Market Trends



Increase in GDP Contribution from Construction Industry



The rising of industrial construction in Thailand is expected to be around the corner soon construction on the industrial sector will be the backbone of Thailand's future economic dominance in the region. The construction sector itself will play a critical role in developing the nation's economy. Despite the downturn of the sector during the 2014-2015 economic slowdown, the construction sector will experience an improvement parallel to the increase in the industrial sector. The government's plan to develop infrastructure in several economic zones has been a great opportunity that could boost the growth of the industrial construction sector.



Increase in Number of Building Permits



The pace of construction works is largely influenced by trends in the real estate sector. While the office segment sees steady demand, new supply does not quickly reach the market. At the same time, the residential segment is dealing with oversupply at some levels and the withdrawal of speculators. As such, construction is somewhat limited and developers are selective, especially as the price of land rises. Retail space, for its part, is witnessing overbuilding and weak demand. Thailand's construction industry is at a turning point, and prospects for the sector are largely positive. Although it contracted in 2017, the sector is poised to accelerate on the back of significant public infrastructure investment. Indeed, growth over the medium term is expected to be steadier, with large-scale works planned under the EEC and sprawling transport projects taking place across the country.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers the major players operating in the Thailand Construction Market. The market is consolidated, with over 10,000 contractors, according to registrations with the Department of Business Development. But big contractors dominate, with the top five firms holds 70% market share.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogysrm

