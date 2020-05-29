Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intelligent transport systems market was valued at USD 22.88 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.65 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.11% over the forecast period (2020-2025).
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Applications in Roadways are Becoming Very Popular
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The intelligent transport systems market is highly competitive and moving toward a fragmented stage due to the presence of many large and small players in the market. Players in the market are focusing on technological innovation and compatibility of their products and services as well as using strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations to strengthen their presence in the market. Some of the players in the market are Siemens AG, Thales Group, IBM Corporation, Cubic Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Efficient Traffic Management
4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Parking Management Systems
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexity Regarding Interoperability between User & Control Unit
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mode of Transport
5.1.1 Roadways
5.1.2 Railways
5.1.3 Airways
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)
5.2.2 Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)
5.2.3 Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)
5.2.4 Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)
5.2.5 Other Types
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 On-Premise
5.3.2 Cloud
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Siemens AG
6.1.2 Thales Group
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Garmin International Inc.
6.1.5 Addco LLC
6.1.6 TomTom N.V.
6.1.7 Cubic Corporation
6.1.8 FLIR Systems
6.1.9 Lanner Electronics Inc.
6.1.10 Denso Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bo7fk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: