Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Screening Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security screening market was valued at USD 6.96 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.14 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2025.With the rising terror attack threats at various public and critical infrastructure, security screening plays very critical role, especially for the places such as railways, airports, border checkpoints, government organizations and private sectors, and many others to help reduce and mitigate the associated risk factor.
The security screening market is moderately competitive and has gained a competitive edge in the past two decades. Companies in the market are pursuing new technologies such as the development of web-based applications that support higher operational availability of our equipment, reduction in the size of equipment to promote flexibility and mobility.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Upsurge in Terror Activities Across the World
4.2.2 Automation of Screening Processes
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Slower Rate of Penetration of Advanced Systems in Developing Regions
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Security Screening Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.2 End User
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxmkzn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: