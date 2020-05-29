New York, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kaolin Market by Process, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05362659/?utm_source=GNW

Huge and high-quality reserves of kaolin in countries such as the US, Brazil, and the UK, which cater to the global demand for good quality kaolin for industrial and commercial applications. These factors drive the growth of the kaolin market.



The paper segment is expected to hold the largest share of the kaolin market during the forecast period.

The paper segment accounted for the largest share of the kaolin market in 2019.The paper segment was the largest end-use industry in the global kaolin market in 2019 and is projected to grow in the coming years.



Paper is widely being used in paper packaging and print media.The upcoming e-commerce activities, particularly in emerging countries, fueled the demand for paper packaging.



Therefore, the growth of the paper industry is driven by the increasing demand for paper in packaging and print media. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are the most lucrative markets for paper, owing to the high use of print media such as newspapers, books, and magazines and the growing e-commerce industry.



Delaminated segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the kaolin market during the forecast period.

The delaminated segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to high-quality, low abrasive delaminated kaolin products.



The process of delamination involves using a strong force to cleave apart individual platelets from a stack, but without causing any fractures in the platelets. Due to this, delaminated kaolin is primarily used in the paper industry which is expected to drive the market.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the kaolin market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific kaolin market has been studied for China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.This region is a lucrative market for kaolin, owing to demographic changes, improving economic conditions of emerging economies, and increasing industrialization.



Major market players such as Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), and Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia) have a presence in the Asia Pacific in terms of manufacturing facilities, distribution systems, and sales offices, which generates an adequate supply of kaolin in this region.



Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the kaolin market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 –40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 40%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – North America – 20%, Europe – 10%, Asia Pacific – 60%, ROW – 10%



Some of the leading manufacturers of kaolin profiled in this report include Imerys S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), Shree Ram Group (India), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).



Research Coverage

This report covers the kaolin market by process, end-use industry, and region.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the kaolin market.



The report provides insights on the following:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various raw materials and products of kaolin offered by top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in kaolin, R&D activities, and new applications in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the kaolin market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the kaolin market

