Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE May 29, 2020 at 12:00 EET

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Finnish language prospectus

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s (“Verkkokauppa.com” or the “Company”) Finnish language prospectus (the “Finnish Prospectus”). The Finnish Prospectus is published in connection with the listing of the Company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”).

The Finnish Prospectus will be available no later than 1 June 2020 on the Company’s website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/listing2020 and at the Company’s registered office at Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 00220 Helsinki, Finland. Furthermore, the Finnish Prospectus will also be available at Nasdaq Helsinki at Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki, Finland. The English language prospectus translation (the “Listing Particulars”) will be available on or about 1 June 2020 on the Company’s website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/listing2020.

Verkkokauppa.com filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki to list the Company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 28 May 2020. Trading in the shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 5 June 2020, provided that Nasdaq Helsinki approves the Company's listing application.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Oyj

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com