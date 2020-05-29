Next Games Oyj

May 29, 2020 05:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 29, 2020 at 12:00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nuard Ventures Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hiitola Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200529082016_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-28

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,831 Unit price: 1.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 1.315 EUR

(3): Volume: 2,200 Unit price: 1.305 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 6,831 Volume weighted average price: 1.30763 EUR