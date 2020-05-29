NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 29, 2020 at 12:00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nuard Ventures Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hiitola Kalle
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200529082016_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-28
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,831 Unit price: 1.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 300 Unit price: 1.315 EUR
(3): Volume: 2,200 Unit price: 1.305 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 6,831 Volume weighted average price: 1.30763 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
