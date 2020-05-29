Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Strategies of Towercos and Fibercos - Full Integration in the Telecoms Value Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives a snapshot of the development of towercos and fibercos, specifically in Europe, China, and North America.



In particular, it analyses the various business models and go-to market strategies of different towercos and fibercos in the select regions.



It also touches on the range of development strategies of select fibercos and towercos by the level of integration in the telecoms value chain.



This market has recently seen a series of mergers and acquisitions and will again in the near future. This underlines a major shift towards towercos and fibercos being a robust business model, moving beyond mere divestment by telecom companies and into independent infrastructure companies.



The main drivers in their emergence include lower cost structure, efficient network expansion, efficient time to market, and catering to the growth in data traffic.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Overview towercos and fibercos

2.1. Main drivers in the emergence of towercos and fibercos

2.2. State of towerco development

2.3. State of the fiberco development

3. The go-to-market strategies of towercos and fibercos

3.1. Divestment from a telecom operator

3.2. Neutral network wholesaler

3.3. Infrastructure companies expanding in the technology value chain

4. Case studies

4.1. Reykyavik Fiber Network

4.2. China Tower

4.3. Cellnex

4.4. CETIN/O2 CZ

Companies Mentioned



Altice

American Tower

Arqiva

AT&T

Bahnhof

BCE

Bharti Infratel

BT

Cellnex

CenturyLink

CETIN

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Tower

China Unicom

Cincinnati Bell

Cox

Crown Castle

CTIL

Deutsche Funkturm

Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Telekom

edotco

Frontier

Grupo TorreSur

GTL Infrastructure

Helios Towers

IHS Towers

Iliad

Indus Towers

INWIT

KGI Wireless

KPN

MBNL

Mila

O2

OpenFiber

Openreach

Orange

Portugal Telecom

Protelindo

RFN

Rostelecom

SaskTel

SBA Communications

SFR

SFR Towers

Stockab

STP

TDF

Telefnica

Telesites

Telus

Telxius

TIM

Tower Bersama

Tower Portugal

TRUEGIF

Verizon

Viom Networks

Table of Figures



Overview of towercos and fibercos

Figure 1: Total fixed and mobile broadband subscriptions

Figure 2: Share of ultrafast fixed (FTTx) and mobile (4G/5G) in global fixed and mobile subscriptions

Figure 3: Involvement of each player in the mobile telecoms value chain

Figure 4: Top worldwide towercos (excluding MNO owned), as of December 2019

Figure 5: Share of 5G in total mobile subscriptions, 2019-2025

Figure 6: Breakdown of IoT market by access technology, 2019-2025

Figure 7: FTTH/B European market evolution, 2012-2019



Case studies

Figure 8: Reykjavik Fibre (RFN) connected homes in period 2009 to 2019

Figure 9: Current RFN current offerings, as of April 2020

Figure 10: RFN capex reduction strategy

Figure 11: RFN Financial data

Figure 12: China Tower discount model

Figure 13: Breakdown of China Tower revenues in 2019

Figure 14: Tenants and tenant ratio, 2017 -2019

Figure 15: Trends in EBIDA and EBIDA margin, 2017 -2019

Figure 16: Number of sites per country (towers and fibre) in Europe, as of December 2019

Figure 17: Major M&A activity of Cellnex

Figure 18: Adjusted EBITDA of Cellnex

Figure 19: Recurring Levered Free Cash Flow of Cellnex

Figure 20: CETIN separation

Figure 21: Trends in O2 CZ share prices including CETIN activity prior to 1 June, 2015

Figure 22: CETIN EBITDA and EBITDA margin

