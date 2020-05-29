Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employment Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Employment Services market worldwide will grow by a projected US$217.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. Temporary Staffing/Agency Work, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.8% and reach a market size of US$645.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Temporary Staffing/Agency Work market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$10.4 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$9.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Temporary Staffing/Agency Work segment will reach a market size of US$46.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Employment Services market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Employment Services market landscape.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Recent Market Activity
  • Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources with the Highest Core Competencies
  • Global Market Outlook
  • With Global Megatrends Transforming the Workforce Landscape, Employment Services Providers Grow in Prominence than Ever Before
  • Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty
  • Shift towards Gig Economy
  • Growing Skills Imbalances
  • Changing Demographic Mix
  • Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
  • Digitization, Big Data & Analytics
  • Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global Employment Services Market
  • Temporary Staffing Services Dominate Global Employment Services Industry
  • Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive Market Penetration
  • Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country's Economic Health
  • Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment Services Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Employment Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession


