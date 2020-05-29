Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market worldwide will grow by a projected 9.1 Million Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.4% and reach a market size of 59.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 197.8 Thousand Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 227.4 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds segment will reach a market size of 3.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 3.1 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market landscape.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Powered Two-Wheelers Market: A Prelude

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale 1-10 (10 - High Impact;1 - Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Recent Market Activity

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Markets

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets - A Cause for Concern

Economic Revival in Developed Markets to Drive Market Growth

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed World

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Bajaj Auto Limited (India)

BMW Group (Germany)

China Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Ducati Motor Holding SpA (Italy)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (US)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (India)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Honda Italia Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Private) Ltd. (India)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

KTM AG (Austria)

Lifan Industry (Group) Company (China)

Piaggio & C. SpA (Italy)

Polaris Industries Inc. (USA)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)

Triumph Motorcycles Limited (UK)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



