Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the coffee shop industry, "Coffee Shops Rely on Online Orders Amid COVID-19"



Several coffee chains are offering drive-thru, delivery or curbside pick-up of coffees even though their stores remain closed to customers. Approximately 90% of Dunkin’ Donuts’ 9,637 locations are currently open with the rest remaining temporarily closed. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company has waived or deferred rent at roughly 900 locations where it owns property. Starbucks started reopening its closed locations in early May and is aiming to open 90% of company owned stores in the US by June. The company has been able to support contactless ordering through its digital loyalty program.



While some independent coffee shops remain open for take-out orders many have closed due to falling sales. Some coffee shops have pivoted to online and grocery sales during the pandemic. Stumptown has relied on online and grocery sales of coffee products to offset lost business from their retail locations while Go Get Em Tiger is offering cold brew concentrates and baked goods for sale online. After their locations closed in April, Everyman Espresso launched the Fuel Frontlines program which allows customers to donate to fund coffee deliveries to essential workers.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Coffee Shops Rely on Online Orders Amid COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900