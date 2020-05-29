



PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

GLOBAL GRAPHICS COMPLETES THE SALE OF URW TYPE FOUNDRY GMBH

Cambridge (UK), 29 May 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces today that it has completed the sale of URW Type Foundry GmbH to Monotype GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Monotype Imaging Inc.

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software ; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet ; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron .

