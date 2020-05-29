Pune, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global variable frequency drive market is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing development of the industrial and commercial infrastructure worldwide. Apart from that, the rising demand for energy-efficient equipment to reduce the consumption of electricity would aid growth. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, HVAC, Electric Fan, Extruders, Others), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the VFD market size stood at USD 16.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.19 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Energy-efficient Systems to Accelerate Growth

The rapid development of technologically advanced devices for a wide range of applications, as well as the rising demand for energy-efficient systems are anticipated to augment the VFD market growth in the near future. Apart from that, numerous governments and organizations are introducing favorable targets and policies to keep a check on the intake of electricity of the structures. The VFD devices can be integrated with the industrial and commercial infrastructures to surge the life span of the systems, as well as reduce the operational cost.

Segment-

Micro Segment to Grow Significantly Owing to Wide Application Range

Based on power range, the market can be segmented into high, low, micro, and medium. Amongst these, the medium segment held 35.78% VFD market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their ability to provide better control, energy efficiency, and power. Also, they are compact in size and have long operational lives. The micro segment, on the other hand would exhibit significant growth owing to its ability to handle three-phase and single-phase motors. Besides, it can offer precise operating features, has wide application range, and is cost-effective.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Oil & Gas Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific generated USD 5.17 billion in 2018 in terms of revenue. The region is expected to grow considerably because of its possession of rich agricultural heritage, rising gas & oil activities, and ongoing developments of industrial infrastructure. In North America, the rising plans to set up efficient and new infrastructure would augment growth. Coupled with this, increasing extraction and production of oil and gas in this region would propel the growth of the market. Europe is set to showcase substantial growth in the coming years stoked by the increasing refurbishment of the existing buildings and strict government laws to develop energy-efficient infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The market consists of multiple international and regional companies that are striving persistently to gain a competitive edge in the market. To do so, they are investing hefty amounts in research and development activities for launching new products equipped with the latest technologies. Below are two of the most recent industry developments:

June 2019: Siemens introduced its latest air-cooled drive named Sinamics Perfect Harmony GH150. It is considered to be the largest single-channel AC VFD equipped with a wide range of heat management features. Also, it is capable of producing minimal stress impact on the motor.

April 2019: ABB announced the launch of ACS6080, the company’s newest medium voltage drive equipment. It is capable of performing faster on motor control. This new product launch will help the company to enhance its product offerings across vital applications, namely, marine, mining, and metals.





Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the variable frequency drive manufacturers present in the market. They are as follows:

Siemens

Eaton

Danfoss Drives

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Toshiba International Corporation

Johnson Controls

ABB Electrification

Anaheim Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

WEG

Nidec Motor Corporation

Yaskawa America, Inc. - Drives & Motion Division

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric Corp. of America

TMEIC





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type (USD Billion) AC Drive DC Drive Servo Drive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Range (USD Billion) Micro Low Medium High Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (USD Billion) Pumps Conveyers HVAC Electric Fan Extruders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User (USD Billion) Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Power Generation Infrastructure Agriculture Mining Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (USD Billion) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







