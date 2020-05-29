Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Corporate Wellness Market revenue is forecast to reach $48.41 billion by 2020 and forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% during 2020 to 2025.
This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of the Corporate Wellness Market by Service, Category, End-User and Geography.
The companies referred to in the market research report includes Well Nation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Aduro, Inc, Beacon Health Options, ComPsych Corporation, EXOS, Fit bit Inc, Competition Matrix, Central Corporate Wellness and more than 20 companies.
The report incorporates an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Corporate Wellness Market - Overview
2. Corporate Wellness Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Corporate Wellness Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 8 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 8 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 8 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Corporate Wellness Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
5. Corporate Wellness Market -Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Corporate Wellness Market - By Service (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
7. Corporate Wellness Market - By Category (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Fitness and Nutrition Consultants
7.3. Psychological Therapists
7.4. Organizations
8. Corporate Wellness - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
8.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
8.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
9. Corporate Wellness - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Corporate Wellness Market - North America Segment Research
9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
9.3. Corporate Wellness - South America Segment Research
9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.5. Corporate Wellness - Europe Segment Research
9.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.7. Corporate Wellness - APAC Segment Research
9.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10. Corporate Wellness Market - Entropy
10.1. New product launches
10.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
11. Corporate Wellness Market Company Analysis
11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
11.2. Well Nation
11.3. Virgin Pulse
11.4. Provant Health Solutions
11.5. ComPsych
11.6. Aduro Inc
11.7. Beacon Health Options
11.8. ComPsych Corporation
11.9. EXOS
11.10. Fit bit Inc
11.11. Competition Matrix
12. Corporate Wellness Market -Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6ojg9
