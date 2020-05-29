Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corporate Wellness Market revenue is forecast to reach $48.41 billion by 2020 and forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% during 2020 to 2025.



This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of the Corporate Wellness Market by Service, Category, End-User and Geography.

The companies referred to in the market research report includes Well Nation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, ComPsych, Aduro, Inc, Beacon Health Options, ComPsych Corporation, EXOS, Fit bit Inc, Competition Matrix, Central Corporate Wellness and more than 20 companies.

The report incorporates an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Corporate Wellness Market - Overview



2. Corporate Wellness Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Corporate Wellness Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 8 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 8 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 8 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Corporate Wellness Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model



5. Corporate Wellness Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Corporate Wellness Market - By Service (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis



7. Corporate Wellness Market - By Category (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

7.3. Psychological Therapists

7.4. Organizations



8. Corporate Wellness - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type



9. Corporate Wellness - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Corporate Wellness Market - North America Segment Research

9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.3. Corporate Wellness - South America Segment Research

9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.5. Corporate Wellness - Europe Segment Research

9.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.7. Corporate Wellness - APAC Segment Research

9.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



10. Corporate Wellness Market - Entropy

10.1. New product launches

10.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Corporate Wellness Market Company Analysis

11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2. Well Nation

11.3. Virgin Pulse

11.4. Provant Health Solutions

11.5. ComPsych

11.6. Aduro Inc

11.7. Beacon Health Options

11.8. ComPsych Corporation

11.9. EXOS

11.10. Fit bit Inc

11.11. Competition Matrix



12. Corporate Wellness Market -Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6ojg9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900