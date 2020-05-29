Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevators Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's demand for Elevators has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world, with a tremendous fast-growing market for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Sales

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. ELEVATORS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Elevators Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. ELEVATORS SALES AND SALES FORECASTS

Overview

Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Freight Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Freight Elevators Sales

Foreign Trade

Freight Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Passenger Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Passenger Elevators Sales

Foreign Trade

Passenger Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Escalators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Escalators Sales

Foreign Trade

Escalators Market Sales Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Other Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts

Other Elevators Sales

Foreign Trade

Other Elevators Market Forecasts and Outlook

Pricing Trend

Elevators Imports and Exports

V. ELEVATORS MARKET OUTLOOK

Elevators Markets Outlook Overview

Construction Market Outlook

Residential Construction Market Outlooks

Elevator Sales and Sales Forecasts in Residential Construction Market

Non-Residential Construction Market Outlooks

Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts in Non-Residential Construction Market

Elevators Sales and Sales Forecasts by Region

Northeast

North

Central

Southeast

Southwest

Northwest

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. ELEVATORS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Elevators Producer Profiles

Distributors

China's Distribution Channel

Companies Mentioned





Otis Elevator (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co.,Ltd (SMEC)

