Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian LPG Market Opportunity 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Indian LPG Market Opportunity 2030" reports examines the existing and evolving market for LPG in India.



Key Questions Answered



What is the existing competitive landscape for LPG sector in India?

What are the opportunities for private/parallel marketing companies of LPG in India?

What are the new demand centres for LPG in India? Whether the supply & logistics infrastructure in these demand centres adequately developed to sustain future growth?

Whether auto manufacturing companies should focus on LPG fitted variants since economics of running on AutoLPG is favourable?

Whether LPG has a sustainable future given the fact that India is also pushing for natural gas sector development?

What are the immediate infrastructure gaps/bottlenecks in LPG infrastructure?

What is the outlook on overall investment potential in LPG sector in India given the stellar growth in LPG consumption?

Target readership:



LPG Import Terminal Developers: LPG terminal developers and operators are the gate keepers of imported LPG in India. New investments are being contemplated and decisions under-progress that require independent assessment of market opportunities and sustainability of demand for LPG.

LPG Importers & Suppliers: The report gives a clear direction to the importers & suppliers of LPG. India is the 2nd largest LPG importer in the world. Hence, it is crucial to fully understand the market opportunities to make a robust strategy for future business growth.

Oil Marketing Companies and Parallel Marketing Companies: The OMCs and PMCs are the enablers and creators of LPG sector in the country. With growth potential and new players coming-in there is going to be a significant competition across the board. With new growth centers and geographical enhancement, whoever makes an early move will be benefitted. The report identifies such opportunities for a period upto 2030.

Cylinder Manufacturers: With new demand hubs being created such as rural LPG households as well as favorable scenario for AutoLPG, for the cylinder manufacturers it is the best time to look for M&A and capacity enhancement.

Government Agencies/Policy Makers: The report will be vital for the Government and its policy making agencies who have the mandate of achieving the end objective of making India run on Clean Fuels.

Banks/Financing Institutions/ Investors: The report provides an independent analysis of the opportunities and competitive challenges associated with LPG market development, which will be crucial in existing & future valuations and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global LPG Market Outlook

Demand - Supply trend

International LPG/C3 & C4 pricing trend

Major LPG hubs

India's footprint on Global LPG map

3. Status of LPG infrastructure & penetration in India

LPG Pipelines: Readiness, Regional spread, Capacity and Usage

Domestic LPG production capacity: Refineries & Fractionators

Growth in number of LPG connections

LPG Import Terminals

4. LPG Industry Structure

Government Agencies

Private Associations

Key Public & Private Players

5. Competitive Landscape

Mapping key public and private sector players

Market positioning and key strengths (including control over supply chain)

6. Snap-shot of present and upcoming Government Policies for LPG Sector in India



7. LPG Price Indexation

Competing Fuels - Furnace Oil, Naphtha, HSD-Auto, Petrol, PNG and CNG

Competing Segments - Residential, Transport, Commercial and Industrial

Imported LPG vs. LNG

8. Evolution of LPG consumption in India

Total consumption increase

Historic growth trends for LPG consumption

Demand drivers of LPG in India

9. Future Outlook on LPG demand (2017-2030), based on

Residential Segment

Transport Segment

Industrial Segment

Commercial Segment

10. Existing and Future Outlook on LPG Imports in India (2017-2030)

Historic LPG Imports Trend

Major international LPG supply destinations

Indian Refinery and Fractionator Potential for domestic LPG production

Outlook on India's dependence on LPG imports based on Scenario A and Scenario B vis--vis projected demand

11. High-level assessment of adequacy of existing LPG import terminals to meet Demand-Supply Gap

Existing LPG import terminal capacity and through-put

Opportunity for capacity enhancement or new capacity addition

12. Overview on overall investment potential in LPG Sector in India



13. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



IGL

MGL

GGL

CUGL

Indian Oil

Adani

GAIL

GAIL GAS

PNGRB

MoPNG

MNGL

IMC limited

BPCL

HPCL

Gujarat Gas

GSPC

Petronet LNG

Shell

ENGIE

Qatar Gas

RASGAS

Exxon Mobil

Maruti Udyog

Eicher

Volvo

AMG

Tata

Scania

Mahindra

FedEx

