Seoul, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 73,260 million (US$ 60,102 thousand), representing a 2.2% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“QoQ”) and a 45.2% decrease from the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 10,356 million (US$ 8,496 thousand), representing a 475.7% increase QoQ and a 56.2% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 11,250 million (US$ 9,229 thousand), representing a 595.7% increase QoQ and a 53.9 decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 9,263 million (US$ 7,599 thousand), representing a 2,957.1% increase QoQ and a 53.1% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Subscription revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were KRW 9,893 million (US$ 8,116 thousand), representing a 37.7 % increase QoQ from KRW 7,185 million and a 58.1% increase YoY from KRW 6,256 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online and Ragnarok Prequel in Taiwan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online and Ragnarok Prequel II in Taiwan.

Royalty and license fee revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were KRW 3,543 million (US$ 2,907 thousand), representing a 45.4% increase QoQ from KRW 2,436 million and a 4.8% decrease YoY from KRW 3,720 million. The increase QoQ was primarily due to increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The decrease YoY resulted mainly from decreased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 55,982 million (US$ 45,928 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 1.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 56,714 million and a 53.4% decrease YoY from KRW 120,090 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily from decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia and Europe, and Ragnarok H5 in Korea. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Taiwan and Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan and Southeast Asia that was launched on February 25, 2020 and January 2, 2020, respectively. The decrease YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania and Korea. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Japan, Taiwan and Europe, Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Thailand.

Other revenues were KRW 3,842 million (US$ 3,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing 27.7% decrease QoQ from KRW 5,316 million and an 8.0% increase YoY from KRW 3,557 million

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 48,874 million (US$ 40,096 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 5.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 51,635 million and a 51.7% decrease YoY from KRW 101,237 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased outsourcing fee, commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal love in Southeast Asia and salaries. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal love in Southeast Asia, North America, South America and Oceania.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 14,030 million (US$ 11,510 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 23.0% decrease QoQ from KRW 18,217 million and a 60.4% increase YoY from KRW 8,746 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased advertising expenses related to G-star 2019, The Color of Dream Fantasy Latale, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, Ragnarok H5 and Ragnarok Click H5. The increase YoY was mostly resulted from increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Tactics in Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Korea, commission paid, and research and development expenses.

Profit before income tax expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 11,250 million (US$ 9,229 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 1,617 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 24,389 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 9,263 million (US$ 7,599 thousand) for the first quarter of 2020 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 303 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 19,760 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 123,002 million (US$ 100,911 thousand) as of March 31, 2020.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,218.92 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE

Ragnarok Online

Gravity Game Tech, a subsidiary in Thailand, opened Ragnarok online in Thailand on May 28, 2020 and the company announced 4th job change for Ragnarok online in Korea on May 27, 2020.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok Origin is scheduled to be launched in Korea in July 2020. The first closed beta test (CBT) has completed on May 13 with users’ positive feedbacks. The company is preparing its second CBT before the official launch.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation is being prepared for the service in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in the second half of 2020.

Ragnarok Tactics, a SRPG mobile game

Ragnarok Tactics was launched in Korea on March 31, 2020. The game is scheduled to be launched in global market for June 2020 target.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok H5 (locally named Ragnarok Frontier), an idle RPG game, was launched in Indonesia on March 31, 2020.

Other IP games

A First-Person Shooter (FPS) game, Tactical Warfare, has started pre-registration and will be launched in North, Central and South America in June 2020. The game is published by Gravity Interactive, a subsidiary in the United States.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of first quarter in 2020 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-19 31-Mar-20 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 79,428 65,163 82,502 67,685 Short-term financial instruments 39,500 32,406 40,500 33,226 Accounts receivable, net 32,253 26,460 40,748 33,430 Other receivables, net 56 46 413 339 Prepaid expenses 1,962 1,610 2,150 1,764 Other current assets 2,664 2,186 3,869 3,173 Total current assets 155,863 127,871 170,182 139,617 Property and equipment, net 6,663 5,466 8,576 7,036 Intangible assets 1,717 1,409 1,571 1,289 Deferred tax assets 7,667 6,290 9,042 7,418 Other non-current financial assets 1,770 1,452 1,771 1,453 Other non-current assets 1,745 1,430 1,788 1,466 Total assets 175,425 143,918 192,930 158,279 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 37,496 30,762 42,029 34,481 Deferred revenue 10,748 8,818 10,389 8,523 Withholdings 1,764 1,447 2,315 1,899 Accrued expense 1,175 964 1,186 973 Income tax payable 2,618 2,148 3,100 2,543 Other current liabilities 1,986 1,629 2,781 2,282 Total current liabilities 55,787 45,768 61,800 50,701 Long-term deferred revenue 98 80 98 80 Other non-current liabilities 3,774 3,096 4,430 3,634 Total liabilities 59,659 48,944 66,328 54,415 Share capital 3,474 2,850 3,474 2,850 Capital surplus 27,128 22,256 27,128 22,256 Other components of equity 274 225 1,577 1,294 Retained earnings 84,668 69,461 93,931 77,060 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 115,544 94,792 126,110 103,460 Non-controlling interest 222 182 492 404 Total equity 115,766 94,974 126,602 103,864 Total liabilities and equity 175,425 143,918 192,930 158,279

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,218.92 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended 31-Dec-19 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-20 (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games-subscription revenue 7,185 5,895 6,256 5,132 9,893 8,116 Online games-royalties and license fees 2,436 1,998 3,720 3,052 3,543 2,907 Mobile games 56,714 46,528 120,090 98,522 55,982 45,928 Other revenue 5,316 4,361 3,557 2,918 3,842 3,151 Total net revenue 71,651 58,782 133,623 109,624 73,260 60,102 Cost of revenue 51,635 42,361 101,237 83,055 48,874 40,096 Gross profit 20,016 16,421 32,386 26,569 24,386 20,006 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,491 12,709 6,665 5,468 11,007 9,030 Research and development 2,845 2,334 1,877 1,540 2,872 2,356 Others, net (119 ) (98 ) 204 167 151 124 Total operating expenses 18,217 14,945 8,746 7,175 14,030 11,510 Operating profit 1,799 1,476 23,640 19,394 10,356 8,496 Finance income(costs): Finance income 631 518 1,062 871 1,551 1,272 Finance costs (813 ) (667 ) (313 ) (256 ) (657 ) (539 ) Profit before income tax 1,617 1,327 24,389 20,009 11,250 9,229 Income tax expenses 1,334 1,095 4,627 3,796 2,004 1,644 Profit for the period 283 232 19,762 16,213 9,246 7,585 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (20 ) (17 ) 2 2 (17 ) (14 ) Owners of Parent company 303 249 19,760 16,211 9,263 7,599 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 44 0.04 2,844 2.33 1,333 1.09 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS(1) - Basic and diluted 44 0.04 2,844 2.33 1,333 1.09

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,218.92 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.