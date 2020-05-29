Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Pharma/Bio Bioprocessing Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding at a rapid pace, as they are more extensively accepted for the clinical treatment of a wide range of ailments. Unlike small molecule drugs, these biomolecule-based therapeutics, or biologics, are produced using living cells in two distinct phases, called upstream and downstream, which necessitates unique manufacturing processes collectively known as bioprocessing. Bioprocessing utilizes highly specialized equipment, instrumentation, and processes which are subject to stringent regulation.

The "2020 Pharma/Bio Bioprocessing Technologies Market" explores the market for five categories of analytical bioprocessing technologies used in the pharma/bio sector.

These include:

Conventional Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Media & Supplements

Filtration & Concentration

Process Chromatography

For each of the five technology categories, the report offers data on market size and five-year forecast by product type and region. Visualizations and insights into supplier market share and supplier participation are also included.

The report also includes a summary of recent market developments and dynamics that are shaping our view of the market, including recent business activities and emerging market trends stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Report Background

Executive Summary

Report Segmentations

Methodology

2. Technology Overview

Conventional Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Media & Supplements

Filtration & Concentration

Process Chromatography

3. Recent Market Developments

Recent Business Activities

Recent Market Trends

Recent Coronavirus Trends

4. Market Demand

Overall Market Demand by Technique (2019 - 2024)

Overall Market Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)

Overall Market Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)

Overall Market Share by Vendor (2019)

Overall Supplier Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)

5. Conventional Bioreactors

Conventional Bioreactor Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)

Conventional Bioreactor Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)

Conventional Bioreactor Market Share by Vendor (2019)

Conventional Bioreactor Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)

6. Single-Use Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)

Single-Use Bioreactors Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Share by Vendor (2019)

Single-Use Bioreactors Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)

7. Cell Culture Media & Supplements

Cell Culture Media & Supplements Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)

Cell Culture Media & Supplements Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)

Cell Culture Media & Supplements Market Share by Vendor (2019)

Cell Culture Media & Supplements Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)

8. Filtration & Concentration

Filtration & Concentration Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)

Filtration & Concentration Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)

Filtration & Concentration Market Share by Vendor (2019)

Filtration & Concentration Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)

9. Process Chromatography

Process Chromatography Demand by Product Type (2019 - 2024)

Process Chromatography Demand by Region (2019 - 2024)

Process Chromatography Market Share by Vendor (2019)

Process Chromatography Participation Matrix by Technique (2019)

Companies Mentioned



3M

Agilent

Applikon Biotechnology

AsahiKASEI

Avantor

BD Biosciences

Bio-Rad

Corning

Daicel/Chiral Technologies

Daiso (Osaka Soda)

Dow Chemical

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Infors HT

Lonza Merck

Novasep

Pall

Pall Biotech

Pierre Guerin Technologies

Repligen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TOSOH

WR Grace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qme08h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900