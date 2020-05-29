Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Pharma/Bio Bioprocessing Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding at a rapid pace, as they are more extensively accepted for the clinical treatment of a wide range of ailments. Unlike small molecule drugs, these biomolecule-based therapeutics, or biologics, are produced using living cells in two distinct phases, called upstream and downstream, which necessitates unique manufacturing processes collectively known as bioprocessing. Bioprocessing utilizes highly specialized equipment, instrumentation, and processes which are subject to stringent regulation.
The "2020 Pharma/Bio Bioprocessing Technologies Market" explores the market for five categories of analytical bioprocessing technologies used in the pharma/bio sector.
These include:
For each of the five technology categories, the report offers data on market size and five-year forecast by product type and region. Visualizations and insights into supplier market share and supplier participation are also included.
The report also includes a summary of recent market developments and dynamics that are shaping our view of the market, including recent business activities and emerging market trends stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Technology Overview
3. Recent Market Developments
4. Market Demand
5. Conventional Bioreactors
6. Single-Use Bioreactors
7. Cell Culture Media & Supplements
8. Filtration & Concentration
9. Process Chromatography
