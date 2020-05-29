Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Nonwovens, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Automotive Nonwovens: At The Forefront of New Mobility" provides the latest analysis of the fast-altering automotive nonwovens industry. Featuring an overview of the automotive market and the wide-ranging use of nonwoven materials in vehicles, this report examines in detail the current global structure of this industry, with profiles of more than 50 of the most influential Tier 1 and Tier 2 players that use nonwovens in automotive applications, and explains where the growth will be in the next 25 years, and why.



This in-depth report with around 250 pages and 90 tables:

examines the global automotive industry

defines automotive fabrics and textiles

identifies key areas of application

contains profiles of more than 50 key users and producers of automotive nonwovens

Nonwovens are expanding rapidly in the automotive sector as consumers demand greater comfort and safety, and automakers and their component suppliers seek to decrease costs by reducing the weight of vehicles as well as lowering fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.



The development of electric cars and the fast-rising push towards autonomous/self-driving vehicles promises further opportunities.



Although woven and knitted fabrics continue to dominate the total amount of textiles used within the automotive sector, nonwovens are becoming increasingly attractive to designers owing to their low weight and lower cost besides other advantages, such as sound insulation.



For example, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, which makes automotive seating, overhead systems, door and instrument panels and interior electronics, is incorporating more nonwovens into its automotive components owing to their high-speed production, low cost, easy-to-mould nature and ability to make composite materials.



More than 40 applications of nonwovens in vehicles have already been identified, from trunk liners and carpets to air and fuel filters, and more new end-uses are being developed continually.

This new report will help you to identify:

the current structure of the market for automotive textiles

the rapid consolidation that has occurred over the past few years

key trends in the global automotive industry

principal drivers for automotive interiors

current and future production methods for automotive nonwovens

challenges and threats to the increased use of automotive nonwovens

future trends in automotive nonwovens

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Car and light vehicle production by region



3. Insulation, NVH materials and exterior textile parts

Aunde

Autoneum

Rchling

4. Textiles in automotive filtration

Cummins

Donaldson

Mahle

Mann+Hummel

Parker Hannifin

Sogefi

Toyobo

5. Carpet, interior trim and headliners

Adler Pelzer

Asahi Kasei

Auria

CAIP

Faurecia

Freudenberg

Grupo Antolin

International Automotive Components

Teijin

Toray Industries

Toyota Boshoku

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

6. Key Tier 2 suppliers

3M

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Alcantara

AstenJohnson

Autins

Berry

Borgers

BWF

Carcoustics

DuPont

EcoTechnilin

ELeather

ELG Carbon Fibre

Fibertex Nonwovens

Filtration Group

Grupo Copo

Haartz

HKO

Hollingsworth & Vose

Janesville

John Cotton

Johns Manville

KAP Automotive Components

Kasai Kogyo

Kolon Glotech

Lydall

Mogul

Neenah

Sandler

Shawmut

Soteria

Supreme Treon

Tenowo

Trves

Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tt2s0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900