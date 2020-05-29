Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 0.6 million deaths in 2019, in the US alone. The World Health Organization has estimated the number of new cancer cases to rise by 70% over the next 20 years, across the globe. Conventional treatment options, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, are still considered as the current standard of care. However, their efficacy is severely limited, especially when it comes to treating late-stage cancers. Moreover, the non-specific and highly toxic nature of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, are known to have a significant adverse impact on patients' quality of life.
There are several targeted anti-cancer therapies that are available in the market and many are presently under development. Of these, immune checkpoint therapies have shown a lot of promise as viable and potent treatment options, capable of preventing tumor cells from evading immune surveillance. In 2011, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab), an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, became the first FDA approved immune checkpoint inhibitor which was designed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. Yervoy, along with other first generation immune checkpoint inhibitors (targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4), soon demonstrated the ability to substantially prolong the lives of patients suffering from advanced stage tumors. However, despite the success of PD 1/PD-L1 inhibitor drugs, there was a notable amount of resistance to treatment reported in certain groups of patients, which compromised the therapeutic potential of this relatively novel class of therapeutics.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE: CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL MOLECULES
5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: THERAPIES TARGETING CD47
6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: THERAPIES TARGETING 4-1BB
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
8. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION INHIBITORS AND STIMULATORS
9. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS
10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
11. TARGET COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
12. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
13. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
14. CONCLUDING REMARKS
A selection of companies mentioned include:
