Robotic sensing is a branch of robotic science that seeks to provide sensing capabilities for robots so that robots become more human-like. Robotic sensing primarily gives robots the ability to see, touch, hear, and shift, and uses environmental feedback algorithms. Sensors used in robots have brought them to the next stage of innovation. Most importantly, the sensors have largely enhanced robots' performance. This also allows the robots to perform different tasks like a human being. As with tactile sensing, an object description can be obtained. In all applications, sensors, which are key enablers for the evolving robotics revolution, must play a role. The preceding two digital and technological revolutions launched the first two technologies, with the other one still missing in sensing. Mobiles and automobiles were instrumental in the maturation of acoustic, optical, and positional sensors, while new categories of sensors such as touch, microwave, and environment serve drones and robots.
Environmental or external robotic sensors are classified as exteroceptive, reflecting observations of the robotic appliance's environment and objects in it. Internal robotic sensors are classified as proprioceptive, in that they provide the appliance with a sense of self or internal state. This is done by measuring values internal to the system such as power availability and component position, among others. Sensors are also either active, in that they transfer energy, or passive in that they receive energy.
While there are a wide variety of sensors applicable to these robotic applications, they can be grouped into four major categories:
This report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing, and movement segments. The top seven application areas are sized, forecast, and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics, and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area are assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdown across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capablity, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics.
