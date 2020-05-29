Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotic sensing is a branch of robotic science that seeks to provide sensing capabilities for robots so that robots become more human-like. Robotic sensing primarily gives robots the ability to see, touch, hear, and shift, and uses environmental feedback algorithms. Sensors used in robots have brought them to the next stage of innovation. Most importantly, the sensors have largely enhanced robots' performance. This also allows the robots to perform different tasks like a human being. As with tactile sensing, an object description can be obtained. In all applications, sensors, which are key enablers for the evolving robotics revolution, must play a role. The preceding two digital and technological revolutions launched the first two technologies, with the other one still missing in sensing. Mobiles and automobiles were instrumental in the maturation of acoustic, optical, and positional sensors, while new categories of sensors such as touch, microwave, and environment serve drones and robots.

Environmental or external robotic sensors are classified as exteroceptive, reflecting observations of the robotic appliance's environment and objects in it. Internal robotic sensors are classified as proprioceptive, in that they provide the appliance with a sense of self or internal state. This is done by measuring values internal to the system such as power availability and component position, among others. Sensors are also either active, in that they transfer energy, or passive in that they receive energy.

While there are a wide variety of sensors applicable to these robotic applications, they can be grouped into four major categories:

Vision (requiring optical and image processing sensors)

Touch (tactile sensors, requiring signal processing for contact detection and interpretation)

Hearing (audio sensors and signal processing)

Movement (motion and direction sensors with guidance systems)

This report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing, and movement segments. The top seven application areas are sized, forecast, and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics, and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area are assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdown across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capablity, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics.

The Report Includes:

A descriptive overview of the global market for sensors for robotics technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with substantial market analysis data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of CAGRs for a five-year forecast through 2025

Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace

Evaluation of the market's competitive dynamics, including critical success factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships

An exhaustive patent analysis with data corresponding to patent applications and grants to numerous stakeholders for related technologies and processes

Market share analysis of the leading global tech giants; their key competitive landscape, product segments, and revenue sales

Company profiles of the leading market players including Advanced Microsensors Inc., Automation Technology GmbH, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cyberoptics Corp., Electro-Sensors Inc., Ge Measurement & Control, Honeywell Sensing & Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Scientific Technologies Inc., and Panasonic Electric Works

Key Topics Covered:



Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Market Breakdown by Type of Sensor

Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector

Market Breakdown by Application Industry

Market Breakdown by Region

Patent Review/ New Developments

Analysis of Market Opportunities

Company Profiles

A selection of the companies profiled include:



AB Elektronik Gmbh

Accel Ab

Advanced Microsensors Inc.

Alborg Instruments & Controls Inc.

Aleph America Corp.

All Sensors Corp.

Allegro Microsystems Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Cmosis Bvba

Crossbow Technology Inc.

CTS Corp.

First Sensor Ag

Fiso Technologies Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

Galaxycore Inc.

Ge Measurement & Control

Gems Sensors & Controls

Gentag Inc.

George Fischer Ag

Gpixel Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics Kk

Hamlin Electronics

Jewell Instruments Llc

Johnson Controls Inc.

Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Kaman Precision Products Inc.

Kavlico

Keihin Corp.

Keller Ag Fur Druckmesstechnik

Strain Measurement Devices Inc.

Valeo Sa

Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Vishay Precision Group

Visteon Corp.

Vkansee Technology Inc.

Wabash Technologies

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

Windar Photonics A/S

Xensor Corp.

XYZ Interactive Technologies Inc.

ZF Electronic Systems Pleasant Prairie Llc

Zhangjiagang Tm Sensor Co. Ltd."

