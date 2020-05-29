Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report encompasses various technologies used in cyber security applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size. Applications for the market are segmented into banking and financial services institutions, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cyber security market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.
This report highlights different solutions in the cyber security market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewall, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation, and web filtering. In addition, the report also offers the major regional analyses of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.
Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6j626
