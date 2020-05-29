May 29, 2020 06:41 ET

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

29 May 2020

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 June 2020

Effective from 2 June 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 2 June 2020 to 2 September 2020:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009514473, (SNR), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 2 June 2020: 0.2630% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

