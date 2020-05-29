Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom 2030: Market Forces That Will Reshape The Telco of the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Most industry pundits will publish a piece on the most important trends for the new year. In reality we know that it always takes longer for a business model or technology advancement to impact the market.



This year, the publisher of "Telecom 2030" has decided to look out a decade to 2030. They look at the trends they think will have the most impact on the telco market. They also estimate on the potential economic impact to help guide readers on where to place their bets. A new decade is the appropriate time to take stock of where the industry is and the likely direction it will take over the coming decade.



The key trends are: 5G and beyond; AI driven network; Automation; Any Party Exposure, Distributed Ledger; Digital Twin; Digital Service Economy; Dynamic Autonomic Services; Edge Cloud; Industrial Automation; Security Management; the Utility telco and Opensource.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

5G and Beyond

The Ai Driven Network

Edge Cloud

Automation

Distributed Ledger

Dynamic Autonomic Services

Security Management

Digital Twin

Industrial Automation

Utility Telco

Opensource

Digital Service Economy

Any Party Exposure

Summary

