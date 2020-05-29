Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Economic Survey (MEES)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'oil age' isn't quite over yet. As the home of the world's largest repository of low-cost barrels, the looming energy transition has strengthened the Gulf's comparative advantage as an investment destination. This publication's focus on the Middle East makes it one of the only resources to give a complete state-of-play and forward outlook for a region vital to energy security.
If you're interested in oil, by default, the Middle East is of importance. Our institutional memory gives our team the ability to highlight future expectations. We deliver detailed insight into the many moving parts of a region vital to energy supply security and demand, and weekly consultancy-grade analysis and outlook.
MEES is a weekly forward-outlook energy publication that has a focus on the Middle East & North Africa, where most OPEC members are. This area is vital to energy security as they have the lion's share of proven world reserves and remain the most cost-efficient producers.
Focus on regions such as:
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g76nv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: