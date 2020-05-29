Students provide live sound support to nationally-recognized acts at Husson University's Gracie Theatre. Performers at The Gracie have included Ed Asner, Molly Ringwald, Paul Reiser, Caroline Rhea and many more. Completed in October of 2009, The Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is considered one of Maine’s premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics.

“This was an unprecedented way to share the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class with their friends and family,” said NESCom and College of Business Dean Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP. “Traditionally, everyone gathers together in the Gracie Theatre for this celebratory event. Since we couldn’t be together due to the coronavirus pandemic, we felt a live streaming video broadcast was the next best option. Graduates were able to stay safe and well at home as they enjoyed the award ceremony.”

BANGOR, MAINE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graduating seniors from Husson University’s New England School of Communications (NESCom) were recognized during a Senior Recognition Ceremony video earlier this month. The annual live award ceremony was reimagined as a video presentation in response to health concerns associated with public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

NESCom offers bachelor degrees in communications technology, entertainment production and mass communications. These degree programs contain several concentration and certificate choices. They include audio engineering, journalism, graphic design, live sound technology, marketing communications, radio broadcasting, sports journalism, video production and film production.

Click on this link to see a recorded version of the award ceremony on Husson University’s website: https://www.husson.edu/nescom/awards.

Here is a list of the individuals who received recognition, their awards and their hometowns.

Alpha Beta Kappa National Honor Society:Awards

Students selected for membership in the Alpha Beta Kappa honor society have demonstrated academic excellence, hard work and integrity. In addition, inductees demonstrated concern, humility, and a friendly spirit.

Name Hometown Adam Beaudoin Hooksett, New Hampshire Tyler Cameron Norway, Maine Kristian Cerrone Ballston Lake, New York Tyler Hewey Hampden, Maine Ani Inman Albany, Maine Thomas Kugelman North Bridgton, Maine Ryan Mains Hampden, Maine Amanda Marcus Wiscasset, Maine Cynthia Miller Londonderry, New Hampshire Kevin Praik Canton, Massachusetts Janell Reece Corinth, Maine Amber Schreier Berwick, Maine Kyle Tremblay Billerica, Massachusetts

PPRSA Honor Cords:

The Public Relations Student Society of America, better known as PRSSA, was founded in 1967. It is the foremost organization for students interested in public relations and communications. Chapters provide students with professional development, networking opportunities and leadership skills. The following recipients of PRSSA Honor Cords have been active in the Husson PRSSA chapter during their college career:

Name Hometown Kes Lavoie Bangor, Maine Amanda Marcus Wiscasset, Maine Rachel Maxwell Presque Isle, Maine Claire Mucha Council Bluffs, Iowa Allison Sinnett Gorham, Maine

Outstanding Achievement Award:

This award is given to individuals in each of our concentrations. The award recognizes individuals with solid academic achievements who exhibit leadership skills and the ability and willingness to mentor others.

Name Concentration Hometown Evan Brown Post Production Coventry, Connecticut Tyler Hewey Journalism Hampden, Maine Ani Inman Entertainment Production Albany, Maine Erica Larrivee Video Production Gray, Maine Claire Mucha Marketing Communications Council Bluffs, Iowa Nicholas Pelletier Video Production Bingham, Maine Janell Reece Music Production Corinth, Maine Jordan Verge Radio Broadcasting Brewer, Maine

Exemplary Work Product Award:

This award celebrates individual student’s achievements on specific projects. Students who receive this award have demonstrated that they can apply the skills they’ve mastered here at NESCom at a high level.

Name Type of Project Hometown Hannah Dowers Sound Design Londonderry, New Hampshire Kiet Ho Director of the Husson University Theatre production of “THE GUYS” North Haven, Connecticut Derek Madarasz Live Sound Production Saint James, New York Ryan Mains Journalism Hampden, Maine Connor Petros Video Production Ellsworth, Maine Allison Sinnett Marketing Communications Gorham, Maine

Professional Excellence Award:

Students who receive this award have demonstrated high levels of experiential competence, strong work ethic and a professional commitment to their work.

Name Hometown Mekayla Golden Alton, New Hampshire Cole Hurlbert Steuben, Maine Ani Inman Albany, Maine Thomas Kugelman North Bridgton, Maine Tania Lopez Oceanside, California Rachel Maxwell Presque Isle, Maine Cynthia Miller Londonderry, New Hampshire Kevin Praik Canton, Massachusetts Kyle Tremblay Billerica, Massachusetts

Academic Honors – Cum Laude

Students who receive cum laude academic honors have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59.

Name Concentrations Hometowns Tyler Cameron Audio Engineering Norway, Maine Kristian Cerrone Audio Engineering Ballston Lake, New York Kevin Coelho Video Production Wolcott, Connecticut Nathan Dumas Video Production Bangor, Maine Tyler Hewey Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Hampden, Maine Kiet Ho Entertainment Production with Certificates in Audio Engineering and Theatre Performance North Haven, Connecticut Ian Jackson Audio Engineering Bingham, Maine Ryan Mains Journalism with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Hampden, Maine Isaiah Marseille Marketing Communications with Certificates in Business Administration, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Hermon, Maine Alex Mitchell Video Production Hampstead, New Hampshire Kevin Praik Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Radio Broadcasting Canton, Massachusetts Allison Sinnett Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Gorham, Maine

Academic Honors – Magna Cum Laude

Students who receive magna cum laude academic honors have a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.

Name Concentration Hometown Evan Brown Audio Engineering with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Coventry, Connecticut Nicholas Langille Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Graphic Design Hermon, Maine Kes Lavoie Marketing Communications Bangor, Maine Amanda Marcus Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Web Design and Web Media Wiscasset, Maine Cynthia Miller Video Production Londonderry, New Hampshire Connor Petros Video Production Ellsworth, Maine Kyle Tremblay Video Production Billerica, Massachusetts Nolan Whittaker Audio Engineering Windsor, Connecticut

Academic Honors - Summa Cum Laude

Students who receive summa cum laude academic honors have a grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0. Summa cum laude is the highest level of academic honors.

Name Concentration Hometown Adam Beaudoin Audio Engineering Hooksett, New Hampshire Kevin Doyon Sports Journalism with a Certificate in Marketing Communications Hardwick, Vermont Ani Inman Entertainment Production with a Certificate in Photography Albany, Maine Thomas Kugelman Audio Engineering North Bridgton, Maine Erica Larrivee Video Production Gray, Maine Rachel Maxwell Marketing Communications Presque Isle, Maine Claire Mucha Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Council Bluffs, Iowa Lisa Pawlowski Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, Photography & Web Media Boothbay, Maine Nicholas Pelletier Video Production Bingham, Maine Janell Reece Audio Engineering Corinth, Maine Amber Schreier Marketing Communications with Certificates in Digital and Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Web Media Berwick, Maine

Watch Award:

The Watch Award is presented to a graduating bachelor degree student with the most credits and the highest grade point average (GPA) in his or her respective school. This year’s New England School of Communications Watch Award recipient is Janell Reece from Corinth, Maine. Reece is a Husson University valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA.

Students – Plaque Award:

The Husson Plaque Award is given to a graduating student with outstanding academic achievement in his or her discipline, as well as outstanding service to the university and community. This year’s New England School of Communications/Husson Plaque Award recipient is Erica Larrivee from Gray, Maine.

The Benjamin Haskell Award:

This award is given in honor of our long-time former dean and colleague, Benjamin Haskell. As dean, Haskell had a strong interest in the academic success of NESCom students. He believed that exposure to the world beyond our borders was an important component of higher education. This award is bestowed on a student who exhibits strong academic performance and who has demonstrated a commitment to global awareness.

The recipient of this year’s Benjamin Haskell Award was Patrick Caldwell from Lewiston, Maine.

The George Wildey Award:

George Wildey was the founder and president of the New England School of Broadcasting, the forerunner of Husson University’s New England School of Communications. Each year, this award is presented to a student who, in the opinion of program leaders, exemplifies the traits of success that Wildey possessed and that exemplified the essence of NESCom. Award recipients exhibit a positive and optimistic attitude. They also regularly go above and beyond what is required.

The recipient of this year’s George Wildey Award is Cynthia Miller from a Londonderry, New Hampshire.

