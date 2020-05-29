Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions May 29, 2020 at 2.00 pm





Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koskelo, Ilari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20200529112240_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 404 Unit price: 0.23 EUR

(2): Volume: 11,549 Unit price: 0.23 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.23 EUR

(4): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: 0.23 EUR

(5): Volume: 58,047 Unit price: 0.23 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(5): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.23 EUR



For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Mari Paski, CFO

mari.paski@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).



