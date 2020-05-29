Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions May 29, 2020 at 2.00 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koskelo, Ilari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20200529112240_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 404 Unit price: 0.23 EUR
(2): Volume: 11,549 Unit price: 0.23 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.23 EUR
(4): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: 0.23 EUR
(5): Volume: 58,047 Unit price: 0.23 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(5): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.23 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Mari Paski, CFO
mari.paski@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).
