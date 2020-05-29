SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced the presentation of two new studies at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting demonstrating the ability of Myriad’s riskScore® test to provide personalized breast cancer risk information that allows patients and physicians to make better informed clinical treatment decisions.



“We are excited to further demonstrate Myriad’s commitment to providing the best possible risk assessment tools to patients through innovation,” said Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Oncology, Myriad Women’s Health and Myriad International. “The validation data we are presenting at ASCO this year will support a broader launch of riskScore to even more women in the coming year with more personalized information and the unique ability to modify carrier risk through a clinically validated tool.”



Summaries of the studies are below. Follow Myriad on Twitter via @myriadgenetics and keep up to date with ASCO meeting news and updates by using the #ASCO20 hashtag.

riskScore Presentations at 2020 ASCO:

Title: Comprehensive breast cancer (BC) risk assessment for CHEK2 carriers incorporating a polygenic risk score (PRS) and the Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) model

Presenter: Mark E. Robson, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Location: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/187438/abstract

In this study, 358,471 women with hereditary cancer risk who were tested with a multigene panel were assessed to find 4,331 women who were carriers of deleterious CHEK2 mutations. These patients were used to develop a mathematical model to assess risk status using family history information and Myriad’s riskScore test. This model was then validated in an independent cohort of 459 women. In CHEK2 pathogenic variant carriers, a significant correlation was detected of CHEK2 status with family history (FH) (p=4.1 × 10-17) and of polygenic risk scores with FH among CHEK2 carriers (p=1.7× 10-5). Among the patients in the validation cohort, 24.0% of CHEK2 carriers were categorized as low risk (<20%), and 62.6% were categorized as moderate risk (20-50%). For 13.4% of CHEK2 carriers, risk estimation incorporating PRS and TC generated BC risks of greater than 50%, consistent with genes recognized as highly penetrant.

To view Graph 1: Precision Breast Cancer Risk Categorization of CHEK2 Carriers, please visit the following link:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a4a8828-8282-47df-9e4d-b82f11604b2b



Title: Performance of the IBIS/Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) Model by Race/Ethnicity in the Women’s Health Initiative

Presenter: Allison W. Kurian, M.D., M.Sc, Stanford University

Location: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/185965/abstract

In this study, 91,893 women of differing racial identities with no personal history of breast cancer were followed for a median of 18.9 years to assess incidence of breast cancer. 6,836 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed among the women. The Tyrer-Cuzick model was used to assess risk of breast cancer and then actual cases of breast cancer were compared to expected cases based upon the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment. The study found that the Tyrer-Cuzick model was an accurate predictor of breast cancer risk among various ethnicities except for Hispanic women where it overestimated breast cancer risk (ratio of observed versus expected cases overall was 0.95).

About riskScore®

riskScore is a new clinically validated personalized medicine tool that enhances Myriad’s myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test. riskScore helps to further predict a women’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer using clinical risk factors and genetic-markers throughout the genome. The test incorporates data from more than 80 single nucleotide polymorphisms identified through 20 years of genome wide association studies in breast cancer and was validated in our laboratory to predict breast cancer risk in women of European descent. This data is then combined with a best-in-class family and personal history algorithm, the Tyrer-Cuzick model, to provide every patient with individualized breast cancer risk.

About Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 35 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma.

