The Global Electronic Warfare Market is witnessing a change in perception with different stakeholders who are seeing EW as a core weapon technology rather than supporting technology. Demand for EW systems is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain, focus on directed energy weapons and the growing need for electronic protection capabilities in militaries globally
The EW market is witnessing greater demand from airborne platforms leading to sustained investment in the airborne EW segment. Modern airborne warfare platforms are putting a greater emphasis on information superiority and situational awareness, and this is expected to be a major factor driving spending in this sector. This theory is further supported by increasing investments by most major militaries in EW management systems, electronic jamming systems, and other countermeasure systems.
The US military has continued to make robust investments in the electronic warfare systems domain, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period. The country is explicitly focusing on the development of advanced EW products and enhancing the capability of existing warfare platforms.
The global electronic warfare market is expected to value US$13 billion in 2020, and will witness an overall growth of 1.99%, to value US$15.6 billion by 2030.
