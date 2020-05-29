Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Warfare Market is witnessing a change in perception with different stakeholders who are seeing EW as a core weapon technology rather than supporting technology. Demand for EW systems is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in the domain, focus on directed energy weapons and the growing need for electronic protection capabilities in militaries globally



The EW market is witnessing greater demand from airborne platforms leading to sustained investment in the airborne EW segment. Modern airborne warfare platforms are putting a greater emphasis on information superiority and situational awareness, and this is expected to be a major factor driving spending in this sector. This theory is further supported by increasing investments by most major militaries in EW management systems, electronic jamming systems, and other countermeasure systems.



The US military has continued to make robust investments in the electronic warfare systems domain, a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period. The country is explicitly focusing on the development of advanced EW products and enhancing the capability of existing warfare platforms.



The global electronic warfare market is expected to value US$13 billion in 2020, and will witness an overall growth of 1.99%, to value US$15.6 billion by 2030.



This report provides analysis of the following:

Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2020-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of electronic warfare segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2020-2030

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Global Electronic Warfare Market - Overview

Global Electronic Warfare By Region, 2020-2030

Global Electronic Warfare By Segment, 2020-2030

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Global Electronic Warfare Market - Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis: Electronic Warfare Support

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segment Analysis: Electronic Protection

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segment Analysis: Electronic Attack

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Global Electronic Warfare Market 2020-2030

Global Electronic Warfare Market - Regional Analysis

Global Electronic Warfare - Regional Overview, 2020 & 2030

Regional Analysis: North America



Regional Analysis: Europe



Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific



Regional Analysis: Middle East



Regional Analysis: Latin America



Regional Analysis: Africa



Companies Mentioned





Boeing

Northrop Grumman

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo S.p.A

Cobham Plc.

Lockheed Martin

Harris Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Thales SA

SaaB Group

Aselsan

Sierra Nevada Corporation.

