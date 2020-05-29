Dublin, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aesthetic Devices - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Aesthetic Devices currently in the pipeline stage. The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key pipeline products.
Scope of the report:
- Extensive coverage of the Aesthetic Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Aesthetic Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
The report enables you to:
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Aesthetic Devices under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Products under Development
4 Aesthetic Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
5 Aesthetic Devices Companies and Product Overview
6 Aesthetic Devices- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3-D Matrix Ltd
- Advanced Aesthetic Technologies Inc
- Aeon Astron Corporation
- Aesthetic Medical Device
- Aesthetics Point Ltd.
- Allergan Plc
- Almirall Ltd
- Ambicare Health Ltd
- Apex Medical Device Design LLC
- Apyx Medical Corp
- Arula Technolgies
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Biosculpture Technology, Inc.
- Bioxis Pharmaceuticals
- BMG Pharma SpA
- Bmi Korea Co Ltd
- Candela Corp
- CellPraxis
- Celltrix AB
- Clearbridge Health Ltd
- Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd
- Cutera Inc
- Cynosure Inc
- Cytrellis Biosystems Inc
- Eclipse Aesthetics LLC
- Emory University
- Erchonia Corp
- Establishment Labs SA
- Eternity Healthcare Inc.
- EternoGen Aesthetics LLC
- FixNip Ltd
- Forticell Bioscience Inc
- Fourth State Medicine Ltd
- Genzyme Corp
- Hallura Ltd
- HansBiomed Co Ltd
- Histogen Inc
- Hugel Inc
- I.R.A. Istituto Ricerche Applicate SRL
- ImpLite Ltd.
- Innova Medical Design
- Innovia LLC
- Juvenis Ltd
- Khorionyx SA
- Lattice Medical
- LG Chem Ltd
- LifeCell Corp
- LifeSprout Inc
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc
- Medifirst Solutions Inc
- Medytox Inc
- Mentor Worldwide LLC
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA
- Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL
- Moma Therapeutics, Inc.
- N8 Medical Inc
- NanoVibronix Inc
- Neosthetic, LLC
- Northwestern University
- Nu Skin International Inc.
- Oligo Medic Inc
- Oxtex Ltd
- PB&B SA
- PetVivo Holdings Inc
- Philips Healthcare
- PhotoDerma SA
- PhotoMedex Inc
- PhotoSonix Medical, Inc.
- Pinnacle Therapeutics
- Plcoskin
- PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd
- Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd
- PS Advanced Engineering
- Recros Medica Inc
- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp
- SANUWAVE Health Inc
- Sebana Medical Ltd
- Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd
- Shin Poong Pharm Co Ltd
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc
- Silk Medical Aesthetics Inc
- Sinclair Pharma Ltd
- Slender Medical Ltd.
- SMSbiotech Inc
- Sofregen Medical Inc
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- SunMax Biotechnology Co Ltd
- TEI Biosciences Inc
- Tempo Therapeutics Inc
- Tensive SRL
- Teoxane SA
- TeVido BioDevices LLC
- Tissueform Inc
- University of California Irvine
- University of California Santa Barbara
- University of Pittsburgh
- Uronext LLC
- Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
- Zift Medical LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9b48hq
