This report provides an overview of Aesthetic Devices currently in the pipeline stage. The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key pipeline products.



Scope of the report:



Extensive coverage of the Aesthetic Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Aesthetic Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report enables you to:

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Aesthetic Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction



3 Products under Development



4 Aesthetic Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies



5 Aesthetic Devices Companies and Product Overview



6 Aesthetic Devices- Recent Developments



7 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



3-D Matrix Ltd

Advanced Aesthetic Technologies Inc

Aeon Astron Corporation

Aesthetic Medical Device

Aesthetics Point Ltd.

Allergan Plc

Almirall Ltd

Ambicare Health Ltd

Apex Medical Device Design LLC

Apyx Medical Corp

Arula Technolgies

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Biosculpture Technology, Inc.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

BMG Pharma SpA

Bmi Korea Co Ltd

Candela Corp

CellPraxis

Celltrix AB

Clearbridge Health Ltd

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd

Cutera Inc

Cynosure Inc

Cytrellis Biosystems Inc

Eclipse Aesthetics LLC

Emory University

Erchonia Corp

Establishment Labs SA

Eternity Healthcare Inc.

EternoGen Aesthetics LLC

FixNip Ltd

Forticell Bioscience Inc

Fourth State Medicine Ltd

Genzyme Corp

Hallura Ltd

HansBiomed Co Ltd

Histogen Inc

Hugel Inc

I.R.A. Istituto Ricerche Applicate SRL

ImpLite Ltd.

Innova Medical Design

Innovia LLC

Juvenis Ltd

Khorionyx SA

Lattice Medical

LG Chem Ltd

LifeCell Corp

LifeSprout Inc

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc

Medifirst Solutions Inc

Medytox Inc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA

Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL

Moma Therapeutics, Inc.

N8 Medical Inc

NanoVibronix Inc

Neosthetic, LLC

Northwestern University

Nu Skin International Inc.

Oligo Medic Inc

Oxtex Ltd

PB&B SA

PetVivo Holdings Inc

Philips Healthcare

PhotoDerma SA

PhotoMedex Inc

PhotoSonix Medical, Inc.

Pinnacle Therapeutics

Plcoskin

PolyNovo Biomaterials Pty Ltd

Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd

PS Advanced Engineering

Recros Medica Inc

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp

SANUWAVE Health Inc

Sebana Medical Ltd

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd

Shin Poong Pharm Co Ltd

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Silk Medical Aesthetics Inc

Sinclair Pharma Ltd

Slender Medical Ltd.

SMSbiotech Inc

Sofregen Medical Inc

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

SunMax Biotechnology Co Ltd

TEI Biosciences Inc

Tempo Therapeutics Inc

Tensive SRL

Teoxane SA

TeVido BioDevices LLC

Tissueform Inc

University of California Irvine

University of California Santa Barbara

University of Pittsburgh

Uronext LLC

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

Zift Medical LLC

