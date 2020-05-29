TORONTO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Inc. (“Cryptologic” or the “Company”) (CSE:CRY) today announces its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Selected financial information of the Company for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019 is set forth below:

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020

2019

2019

Net loss and comprehensive loss from continuing operations $ (2,736,185 ) $ (3,017,817 ) $ (16,962,291 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (2,190,854 ) (3,124,357 ) (11,722,599 ) Total assets 15,194,752 23,425,111 15,581,954 Total liabilities 40,628,333 38,235,186 38,847,679 Basic and diluted net loss and comprehensive loss per common share from continuing operations $ (0.22 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.33 ) Basic and diluted net loss and comprehensive loss per common share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.92 )

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company earned $2.89 million in revenue from the mining of Bitcoin and $0.89 million from colocation hosting services as compared to $5.33 million and $nil in the prior year period. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company mined 257.58 Bitcoins compared to 1,056.23 Bitcoins in the prior year period. The decrease in Bitcoins results from the sale of 8,475 mining machines as well as increased network difficulty due to increased network hashrate and a corresponding decrease in coin production per miner. Average network difficulty for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was 14.03 trillion as compared to 5.97 trillion for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 135%. The average price for Bitcoin during the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $11,133 compared to $5,054 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Cost of revenue is comprised of site operating costs and depreciation. The cost of revenue decreased from $5.26 million to $3.05 million, a decrease of 42% due to lower depreciation expense and electricity costs. The cost of mining a Bitcoin, calculated by dividing site operating costs by the number of Bitcoin mined, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $11,858, an increase of $8,146 or 219.5% from $3,712 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

The Company reported a net loss of $2.2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a loss of $3.1 million for the same quarter in the previous year.

The financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available on Cryptologic’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Cryptologic Inc.

Cryptologic Corp. is currently a cryptocurrency mining company that is focused on divesting its crypto mining assets and exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors outside of cryptocurrency mining.

Non-IFRS Measures

