Asia Pacific bearings market is anticipated to register growth over the coming years on account of significant demand from end-user applications such as automotive and industrial equipment. Further, the increasing requirement for high performance, lightweight automobiles with enhanced energy efficiency is also contributing towards the rise in demand for specialized bearings in India and China. Additionally, the Chinese government has also been encouraging domestic vehicle production in the country, which is also boosting the demand for bearings in the region.

According to the research, Asia Pacific (APAC) Bearings Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-25 due to the growing demand for specialized bearing solutions and improved designs to increase product performance and efficiency.

The railway & aerospace application of bearings is expected to exhibit rapid growth over the next few years due to surging demand for small aircraft and increasing railway construction in the region.

Other major end-user applications of the bearings market include automotive machinery, construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and oilfield equipment. The bearings market in the Asia Pacific is highly consolidated with the top six players constituting major share in the market.

Some of the key players in the bearing market are JTEKT, SKF, NTN Corporation, Timken, NSK Global, Schaeffler Group, and Others.

The report thoroughly covers the market by types, by sales channels, by applications, and by countries including India, Japan, China, Thailand, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Companies Mentioned



HKT Bearings Ltd.

Igus Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Minebea Mitsumi Inc.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co

SKF Inc

Timken Company Ltd.

Wafangdian Bearing Group Co. Ltd.



