ROCHESTER, Minn., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyriad, Inc. announced today that it will present data and information about the design of clinical trials evaluating its oncolytic viruses at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, a virtual event that will be held May 29-June 2.



“We look forward to providing an update on the clinical development of Voyager-V1, including a new 5-arm Phase 2 study launched last month to evaluate Voyager-V1 in combination with Libtayo® in multiple cancer indications,” said Stephen Russell, M.D., Ph.D., Vyriad Chief Executive Officer.

Vyriad will present three posters: one focusing on infusion duration and the recommended regimen of intravenous Voyager-V1, an investigational vesicular stomatitis virus programmed to target, infect and kill cancer cells. That dosing is now being used in combination with Libtayo (cemiplimab) in the large phase 2 study in melanoma, liver cancer, uterine cancer and lung cancer, which is also presented as a trials-in-progress poster. Vyriad and Regeneron have entered into an exclusive strategic agreement to develop the Voyager-V1 and other vesicular stomatitis virus-based therapies. Finally, a third poster covers the ongoing phase 1 study which is now enrolling in an expansion cohort, exploring the use of our other clinical virotherapy, MV-NIS, as intravesical instillation for early-stage bladder cancer.

All poster presentations will be available on-demand starting at 8:00am ET on Friday, May 29.

Abstract Title: Ph 2 trial of Voyager-V1 (vesicular stomatitis virus expressing human IFNβ and NIS, VV1), in combination with cemiplimab (C) in patients with NSCLC, melanoma, HCC or endometrial carcinoma Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Abstract | Poster: TPS3161 | 225



Abstract Title: Relationship of infusion duration to safety, efficacy, and pharmacodynamics (PD): Second part of a phase I-II study using VSV-IFNβ-NIS (VV1) oncolytic virus in patients with refractory solid tumors. Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Abstract | Poster: 3090 | 154

Abstract Title: Safety and efficacy of neoadjuvant intravesical oncolytic MV-NIS in patients undergoing radical cystectomy (RC) for urothelial carcinoma but ineligible for neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy Abstract | Poster: TPS3172 | 236



About Vyriad, Inc.

Vyriad is a clinical-stage company developing virus-based therapeutics, focusing on proprietary oncolytic virus therapies for the treatment of cancers with significant unmet needs, and now a virus-based assay to support the fight against COVID-19. Founded by scientists at Mayo Clinic and the University of Miami, Vyriad programs viruses to selectively attack cancer cells, thereby igniting antitumor immune responses that can complete the process of tumor destruction and prevent disease recurrence. Our lead platforms, derived from either vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) or measles virus, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical trials addressing multiple cancer types. Vyriad and Regeneron have a broad strategic agreement for the discovery and development of new oncolytic virus treatments for cancer leveraging Vyriad’s VSV platform and the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab), being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi, as well as its unmatched antibody discovery capabilities. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.vyriad.com .

Contacts: