MONTREAL, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Michael Mueller, Chair of the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Zelenczuk as an independent Director of the Bank.



Mr. Zelenczuk has more than 35 years of experience in banking, capital markets and investment management and has held senior positions in several large corporations in Canada.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Zelenczuk to the Board of Directors of the Bank. We are confident that his extensive experience in enterprise risk management, long-term strategy development and operations-based technology will make a significant contribution to the expertise and depth of our Board to the benefit the Bank.” commented Mr. Michael Mueller.



About Laurentian Bank



Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,100 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.1 billion in assets under administration.

Information :