NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited ("Sentient IV") announces that it has filed an early warning report as a result of the dilution of its percentage of holdings of common shares ("Common Shares") in Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson").

Sentient IV has control over 29,413,369 Common Shares of Mawson. As a result of public offerings and private placements made by Mawson, Sentient IV's percentage of holdings of Common Shares has decreased by 16.34% since its early warning report filed on December 2, 2016.

Sentient IV owns or controls an aggregate of 29,413,369 Common Shares, being 11.59% of the outstanding Common Shares of Mawson.

Sentient IV holds the Common Shares for investment purposes and not with a view to materially affecting control of Mawson. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, Sentient IV may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Mawson, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Mawson.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Sentient IV, please contact Mike de Leeuw at (345) 746-0936.



