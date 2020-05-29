BEIJING, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics provider in China, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% control of China Index Credit Rating Ltd., a newly registered credit rating company in China, and through a separate agreement, 67% fully diluted shares of Shouzheng Credit Rating Ltd., a credit rating company registered in 2018 in China. The two credit rating companies will lay the foundation for CIH to establish a credible and trustworthy global credit rating house to serve corporate needs in China and overseas, together with CIH’s long-established big data, analytics and professional research platforms. CIH has been serving financial institutions and corporations for the past five years by using risk-analysis and modeling on its database and analytics platforms.



