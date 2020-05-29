BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian Life Sciences company focused on innovative drug and active ingredient delivery solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Leede Jones Gable to provide Financial Advisory Services.

Leede Jones Gable is a mid-size investment firm with offices across Canada and over 150 investment advisors and portfolio managers. The Capital Markets group has an excellent track record of raising capital for small to mid size Canadian growth companies, providing strategic advisory services, M&A advisory services and independent research. They are one of the few full-service dealers not owned by a bank or insurance company. They are owned by the employees, and that sets the stage for the firm’s enterprising ambition and culture. In its 2019 Brokerage Report Card, Investment Executive ranked Leede Jones Gable top investment firm in Canada.

RDT also announces that Ken Fox has stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Fox for his valuable service and input.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a Canadian Life Sciences Company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improves outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offer quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry – including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries.

For more information, visit: www.rapid-dose.com



For inquiries please contact:

Mark Upsdell

CEO

mupsdell@rapid-dose.com

Ofc (416) 477-1052

Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend”, “will”, “could”, “are planned to”, “are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the Corporation’s retail sales of nutraceutical products, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.