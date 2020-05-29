New York, NY, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following Notice of Change of Date relates to the proxy statement (the “ Proxy Statement ”) of Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (the “ Company ”), dated April 2, 2020, furnished to shareholders of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company for use at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Annual Meeting ”) that was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, but that was adjourned due to lack of sufficient votes. This supplement is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is being made available to the shareholders of the Company on or about May 29, 2020.

THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020

To the Shareholders of Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Annual Meeting of Shareholders originally scheduled for May 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time was adjourned due to lack of sufficient votes. The date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been rescheduled to June 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our management and shareholders, the location of the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only. There is no in-person meeting for you to attend. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date.

To attend the Annual Meeting, you must register in advance, using your control number and other information, at www.proxypush.com/greenbacker prior to the deadline of June 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique link that will allow you to access the Annual Meeting and vote online during the meeting. You will also be permitted to submit questions at the time of registration.

The meeting will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time. Online access will open approximately at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, and you should allow ample time to log in to the meeting and test your computer audio system. We recommend that you carefully review the procedures needed to gain admission in advance.

There will be technicians ready to assist you with any technical difficulties you may have accessing the virtual meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during check-in or during the meeting, please call the technical support number that will be listed on the email you will receive after completing your registration.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Company’s Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting and the Annual Report sent to Shareholders for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are available at www.proxypush.com/greenbacker

Sincerely, Greenbacker Renewable Energy

Company LLC

