VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, today announces that certain shareholders have agreed to a voluntary resale restriction period covering 17,840,000 common shares extending the period of time before the shares become free trading to July 15, 2020. These shares were previously only subject to a statutory hold period.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Gold Standard Media, LLC (“GSM”) to provide marketing and consulting services to raise public awareness of the Company, with a specific emphasis on the Company’s North American clinical expansion. GSM is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Ave, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA.

The agreement (the “Digital Marketing Agreement”) with GSM is for an initial term of two years effective May 28, 2020. The Digital Marketing Agreement has an aggregate cost of US$300,000 (the “Consideration”). To the Company’s knowledge, GSM and its principals do not hold any securities of the Company. In addition, the Company has no plans to issue securities to GSM as whole or partial payment of the Consideration.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) is focused on the formulation and manufacturing of novel ketamine, anaesthetics, and adaptogenic delivery platforms for nutraceutical and psychedelic medicine while being supported by a leading psychedelics medicines clinic platform. The Company is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO, and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

