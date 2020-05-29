May 29, 2020 08:00 ET

Arion Bank will be offering ISK denominated covered bonds series ARION CB 24 and ARION CBI 26 on 3th June 2020.

The bonds are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 10th June 2020.

The offering will be managed by Arion Bank fixed income sales. All offers shall be submitted by email to midlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 on 3 June 2020.