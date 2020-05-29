- First Presentation of Clinical Data for CX-2029, a Probody Drug Conjugate,
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today announced the availability of oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program taking place from May 29 - May 31, 2020.
“A comprehensive body of evidence was presented today at ASCO 2020 that continues to validate our approach to conditional antibody activation and therapeutic target engagement with the Probody platform,” said Amy Peterson, M.D., chief development officer of CytomX Therapeutics. “The seven presentations collectively highlight the potential of the Probody platform to enable successful engagement of previously undruggable targets, like CD71 and CD166, and create next generation immune-checkpoint inhibitors such as the anti-PD-L1 Probody therapeutic, CX-072, and BMS-986249, a Probody version of ipilimumab. The findings underpin the advancement of all four drug candidates into Phase 2 and our commitment to bringing meaningful advances to patients living with cancer.”
CX-2029: Validating CD71 As A First-in-Class Oncology Target
In the oral abstract 3502, Dr. Melissa Johnson of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, presented preliminary clinical data from the first-in-human, dose-escalation, monotherapy Phase 1 study of CX-2029, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) targeting CD71 (transferrin receptor). CX-2029 is conjugated to the cytotoxic payload MMAE and is being developed by CytomX in partnership with AbbVie. As of an April 20, 2020 data cutoff, 45 patients with advanced solid tumors were enrolled into 8 escalating dose cohorts between 0.1 mg/kg – 5 mg/kg CX-2029 administered intravenously every three weeks.
CX-2029 Waterfall Plot (Doses 2–5 mg/kg)
Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51129ea3-a850-4d2f-9c41-4da88807669f
Safety Profile Supports Recommended Phase 2 Dose of 3 mg/kg, Every Three Weeks
“Targeting CD71 with this novel approach has the potential to address areas of unmet medical need in difficult to treat tumor types, improving patient benefit,” said Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., CX-2029 principal study investigator and associate director of lung cancer research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology. "This first-in-human data of CX-2029 establishes the transferrin receptor as a high potential anticancer target addressable with CytomX’s Probody technology.”
CX-2009: Encouraging Clinical Activity Supports Advancement in HER2 Negative Breast Cancer
In Poster 18, Dr. Valentina Boni of START Madrid-CIOCC, presented updated data on CX-2009, a PDC targeting CD166 and conjugated to the cytotoxic payload DM4. As of an April 20, 2020 data cutoff, 96 patients were enrolled into the dose escalation Phase 1 study and received CX-2009 at escalating doses of 0.25 - 10 mg/kg every 3 weeks (86 patients) or 4 - 6 mg/kg every 2 weeks (10 patients).
Durable Clinical Activity Observed in HER2 Negative (HER2-) Breast Cancer
CX-2009 Waterfall Plot and Spider Plot: HER2- Breast Cancer (≥4 mg/kg Every 3 Weeks)
Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d8523cb-3517-4ae7-b428-19700c46a749
Safety Profile Supports Recommended Phase 2 Dose of 7mg/kg, Every 3 Weeks
In December 2019, CytomX announced the initiation of a Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2009 monotherapy at 7 mg/kg administered every three weeks in up to 40 patients with hormone receptor (ER, PR) positive, HER2 negative breast cancer. In March 2020, CytomX announced the decision to temporarily pause new patient enrollment and new site activation in this study due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CytomX continues to closely monitor emerging Health Authority guidance and IRB/Ethics Committee recommendations and intends to resume the CX-2009 clinical program as soon as practicable.
“Patients with advanced breast cancer continue to need treatment options, this is especially true for patients with hormone receptor positive and HER2 negative breast cancer that is refractory to hormonal based therapies,” said Alison L. Hannah, M.D., chief medical officer of CytomX Therapeutics. “We believe that targeting CD166, previously considered undruggable as an oncology target, using our Probody drug conjugate platform, may provide a unique treatment opportunity for this patient population. The data in patients with triple negative breast cancer are equally interesting and support the advancement of CX-2009 monotherapy into Phase 2 where we will also evaluate CX-2009 in combination with CX-072, our Probody therapeutic directed against PD-L1.”
CX-072: Anti-PD-L1 Probody Checkpoint Inhibitor
In the oral presentation of Abstract 3005 by Dr. Fiona Thistlethwaite of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust at the University of Manchester, updated data were presented from the Phase 1/2 trial of PROCLAIM-CX-072 monotherapy and CX-072 in combination with ipilimumab with a focus on patients who received long-term treatment, defined as ≥ 6 months of treatment. The CX-072 10 mg/kg monotherapy expansion arm enrolled 114 patients in seven tumor types.
CX-072 Monotherapy Waterfall Plots and Spider Plots (10 mg/kg)
Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf244be-f486-43cc-9cf1-b50b60a8dce9
Continued Dr. Hannah “Our ASCO20 clinical, translational, and pharmacokinetic presentations on CX-072 reinforce previously presented data and show clear evidence of anti-cancer activity and favorable tolerability for this unique checkpoint inhibitor. These integrated data support a differentiated profile for CX-072 that we believe can be of potential utility as a unique combination partner for other anti-cancer agents, including CX-2009.”
BMS-986249: Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Demonstrates Encouraging Safety Profile in Phase 1 Trial
Bristol Myers Squibb presented dose escalation data from their Phase 1/2 trial of BMS-986249, a Probody version of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab in Abstract 3508. This trial assessed the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of escalating doses of BMS-986249 as monotherapy or in combination with the anti PD-1 antibody nivolumab in patients with advanced cancers. The doses of BMS-986249 ranged from 240 mg to 2400 mg (approximately 3 - 30 mg/kg). BMS-986249 was generally well tolerated as monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab. Bristol Myers Squibb has initiated a randomized clinical trial to explore various doses of BMS-986249 in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced melanoma.
ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program - Posters and Presentations
