Boulogne-Billancourt, May 29, 2020 -

In consideration of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the provisions adopted by the Government to limit its spread, in particular Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Renault will be held in closed session, without the physical presence of the shareholders or of other persons having the right to participate, at the registered office, 13/15 quai Le Gallo, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

In this context, shareholders may only exercise their right to vote remotely and before the Annual General Meeting. They are invited to vote by post using the voting form or online on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, or to give proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any person of their choice. It is reminded that the Annual General Meeting being held in closed session, no admission card will be delivered.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the website www.groupe.renault.com and the video will be available in replay on the page dedicated to the General Meeting of the Company's website.

Q&A session during the Annual General Meeting

In order to encourage participation at this privileged time of exchange with the Company’s management, the shareholders will have the possibility, in addition to the provisions on written questions set forth in Articles L. 225-108 paragraph 3 and R. 225-84 paragraph 1 of the French Commercial Code, to ask questions from June 16, 2020 as well as during the General Meeting, in accordance with the procedures to be specified on the Company's website ( www.groupe.renault.com ).

As is customary, there will be some time devoted to answering shareholders’ questions.

Formalities for obtaining the preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting

The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (French gazette of compulsory legal announcements) No 55 of May 6, 2020. The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires No 65 of May 29, 2020. The agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in both notices, which may be consulted on the Company’s website www.groupe.renault.com , under the Finance/Annual General Meeting section.

The holders of registered shares will receive their convening documentation by post or by email (depending on the chosen option) within the legal deadlines. The holders of units in the corporate mutual funds (FCPE) “Actions Renault”, “Renault Shares”, “Renault France” and “Renault International” may consult the convening documentation on the Company’s website. The holders of bearer shares must contact their banking or financial intermediary.

The information and documents listed in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders once the Meeting is convened, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions.

The documents listed in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded via the Company’s website www.groupe.renault.com , under the Finance/Annual General Meeting section.

For further information, please contact our Financial Relations Department -

Tel: 0 800 650 650 (calls from France), +33 (0)1 76 84 59 99 (calls from abroad) - Email: communication.actionnaires@renault.com .

