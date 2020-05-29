TORONTO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1 2020”).



Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in late January 2020, the Group experienced a significant drop in revenue across all our business segments in Q1 2020. The economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is largely driven by a fall in gas demand due to the imposition of government protective and containment measures such as quarantine and travel restrictions and temporary cessation of businesses activities in all the cities where the Company operate which has adversely affected our overall revenue and gas sales volume in Q1 2020.

Revenue in Q1 2020 was RMB67.4 million (approx. CAD13.0 million), a decrease of RMB40.4 million (approx. CAD8.3 million), or 38%, from RMB107.8 million (approx. CAD21.3 million) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 (“Q1 2019”).

Gross profit in Q1 2020 was RMB27.3 million (approx. CAD5.3 million), a decrease of RMB11.4 million (CAD2.3 million) or 30% from RMB38.7 million (approx. CAD7.6 million) in Q1 2019.

The overall gross margin in Q1 2020 was 40.6%, an increase of 4 percentage points as compared to 36.0% in Q1 2019. Lower gross margin in Q1 2019 was attributable to the shortage of pipeline gas supply resulting in more expensive LNG supplies had to be purchased to supplement natural gas requirements. Benefited from the new supply source of pipeline gas made available to the Group since late June 2019, there is a significant reduction in the Group’s reliance on more expensive LNG supplies, which allowed the Group to normalize its overall gross profit margins since early Q3 in 2019, the gross profit margin in Q1 2020 also improved as a result.

Net profit in Q1 2020 was RMB16.5 million (approx. CAD3.2 million), an increase of RMB11.7 million (approx. CAD2.2 million), or 243%, from RMB4.8 million (approx. CAD1.0 million) in Q1 2019. Net Profit in Q1 2020 included a fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB12.1 million (approx. CAD2.3 million) relating to the commitment of the estate of Mr. Huajun Lin to subscribe for the common shares of the Company in the amount of RMB 36.0 million, which in line with IFRS, has been classified as a “derivative financial instrument”, subject to periodic fair value assessment and adjustment (as applicable). On a comparable basis, after excluding the fair value change on derivative financial instrument, the adjusted net profit in Q1 2020 was RMB4.4 million (approx. CAD0.9 million), close to that in Q1 2019.

Chairman Statement

As with the society and business operators alike in China, we are very delighted and grateful to see China’s recent lifting of quarantine and travel restrictions with COVID-19 showing encouraging signs of abatement and the virus being under control, which immediately stimulated increased business and social activities and the economy showing early signs of recovery.

Our recent procurement of the exclusive right in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) battery swap market in Hainan represents a major break-through, a welcome reinforcement and an additional weapon in our war chest to combat the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our existing business, but more importantly, it also represents one of the main drivers alongside our integrated smart energy initiatives for long term and sustained growth going forward. We will as duty bound continue with our protective measures to protect our employees and customers from contracting COVID-19 and avoid any unnecessary interruptions to our operations.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company's website at www.cfenergy.com .

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

