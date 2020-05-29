OTTAWA, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association is proud to announce the recipients of the CDA Shade Structure Grant Program, which helps public schools, daycares, city parks and non-profit organizations create sun-safe environments in their communities.

Grant recipients will share up to $41,200 to build and install permanent shade structures in outdoor areas such as playgrounds, pools, parks and recreation spaces.



There was overwhelming response from all across the country to the program signalling a massive need to provide shade from the sun from coast to coast.

Providing shade in outdoor areas that are not protected from the sun is one of the most important ways to reduce sun exposure and the associated health risks.



“Shade is an important component of sun protection. Communities can play a key role in sun safety by providing shade,” says Dr. Jennifer Beecker, National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group. “This grant program challenges groups and organizations in the community to create sun-safe environments for Canadians where they learn, play and live.”



The 6 grant recipients for 2020 are:

Corpus Christi Fundraising Association – Edmonton, AB



Corpus Christi Fundraising Association will build a 14x16ft custom designed shade structure as part of a large scale playground construction project.





Ecole Powerview School will build a 28x40 ft open air wooden post shade structure with a solid roof. Once restrictions are lifted, the school’s grade 11 and 12 construction classes will build the structure under the supervision of the classroom teacher and a local contractor.





The Corporation of the Town of Carleton Place will build a 10x16 ft shade structure providing 308 square feet of shade beside a community play structure and BMX pump track/skateboard park area.





Ville de Delson will build a 20x20 ft shade structure to provide shade for members of the community gathering at Parc du Centenaire where many outdoor activities including exhibitions, public markets and themed festivals take place.





Ville de Beresford will build a 20x20 ft permanent shade structure in a community park to provide shade near the park play structures so everyone can sit sheltered from the sun.





Back Bay Elementary Home and School Association will build a 12x16 ft shade structure between their playground and ballfield to provide shade for students and other members of the community.

While the COVID-19 restrictions may cause delays, we are still planning to see the shade structures installed by the end of this year to provide sun-safe environments in these communities for many years to come.

ABOUT THE CDA

The Canadian Dermatology Association, founded in 1925, represents Canadian certified dermatologists. The association provides easy access to a reliable source of medical knowledge on dermatology. CDA exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the skin, hair and nails; provide continuing professional development for its members; support and advance patient care; provide public education on sun protection and other aspects of skin health; and promote a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. By doing so, CDA informs and empowers both medical professionals and the Canadian public.

Visit our website at www.dermatology.ca for up-to-date information on sun safety, CDA recognized sunscreens, and healthy skin products as well as other great information for you and your skin

or join the conversation on twitter.com/CdnDermatology, facebook.com/CdnDermatology, instagram.com/canadiandermatologyassociation/ or linkedin.com/company/canadian-dermatology-association/.

